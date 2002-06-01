Call of the Wild

When rock stars hit town, they make a statement. They understand that showmanship is part of the game. Even when they're not onstage, it's all about stealing attention and flashing confidence. To prove the point, we lined up some of our favorite new musicians to model the latest nightlife styles. Get ready to jam. Don't make a living with a band? You can still dress the part. All you need is flair. Nothing says wild like leather. And remember: The shirt you wear out at night should be so vibrant it wouldn't feel right during the day (unless you really are a rock star). So don't be afraid to spend a chunk of your fashion budget on clothes your boss would not appreciate. Think a crazy mélange of clothing and don't forget the finishing touches--shiny accessories can make all the difference when you're basking in the spotlight.

