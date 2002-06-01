Centerfolds on Sex: Lisa Dergan

How do you get what you want from a man? If I'm not getting an orgasm and I'm not telling him what he's doing wrong or what he's doing right--whatever the problem is--it's half my fault. There must be at least a moment in the night where something he was doing felt so good, so I would tell him, "That feels really good." He knows to stay there and work with it. I mean, no girl is going to feel the same pleasure from a certain stroke or movement. We all have different sensation buttons. I know a lot of girls who don't have an orgasm unless a guy goes down on them. Why doesn't she show the guy what she's doing to her own body to get herself off and then he could add to it? Just by being a man, he adds to the whole experience and makes you feel good. When I'm in love and I'm having sex with the guy I love, it's making love and I'm feeling pleasure from it. If I'm not feeling pleasure, then I'm not intimate enough, and I'm not in love with him.

