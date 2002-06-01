Playmates in Prime Time

Producers say the real action in TV takes place off camera. We'll let you be the judge. But first, consider this behind-the-scenes look at the Playmates who lit up living rooms this year on Fear Factor and Weakest Link. Fear Factor winner Lauren Hill (below) shares some backstage secrets: "You are there all day, and they make you wear blindfolds--in the car, anyplace you go. You have no clue what's going on. Every event is a complete surprise until they show it to you, and it's time to do it. You think, My God, I can't believe I'm going to do this. You can't be scared. You have to go for it. You forget the cameras are there because they are constantly filming you, even when you're not doing anything. For the water stunt, they had cameras up above, in the water, everywhere." All those lenses, and we're still the only ones with the money shots.