Tenison Twins

When 1990 Playmate of the Year Reneé Tenison reminded us she had a twin sister, we experienced minor heart palpitations. When she said her twin, Rosie, wanted to shoot a pictorial with her, we called for the EMTs. Cuba--steamy, idyllic, vaguely illicit--promised to be a suitably special location. The twins' modeling jobs are usually for one or the other, so they're known to play games. "One time we got busted," says Rosie. "But in the end the clients just said, 'We don't care which sister you are, one of you has to be here tomorrow.'" No danger of us being conned--this pictorial is recorded in stereo. (Should you care, that's Reneé, above, on the right.) The Cuba shoot proved to be its own adventure. The twins and some of the crew were diverted from Havana on their connection from Mexico and were sent to a remote airstrip hours away from the capital, where photographer Stephen Wayda's plane landed as planned. Making a long story short is never easy, particularly in a communist country. Let's just say that eventually--after some questioning that smacked of interrogation--the twins hooked up with Wayda in Havana. What a town! The grand old buildings have fallen into disrepair, but the spiral staircases and chipped paint add their own charm. The clubs are packed, the girls are hot. Look at the cars outside and you'd think it was 1957. And talk about hospitality. The group kept being invited into homes for meals. Of course, the invitations probably had little to do with the crew and a lot to do with Reneé and Rosie.

Have they ever pulled a dating switcheroo? "A lot of guys think that they can tell us apart," says Rosie. "But they can't. If a guy says, 'There's no way you can fool me, I can tell you two apart,' I may send Reneé in to see if he can tell. Little stuff. Nothing too sinister. I'll send her in to give him a hug, and then I'll walk in and say, 'What are you doing?' It's just fun." "People who know us can tell which one it is," says Reneé: "'What are you doing, Reneé? Why are you acting like Rosie?' In high school classes we definitely did it, but when I was on a date, I couldn't do it. I couldn't stop laughing." And her dates couldn't stop smiling.