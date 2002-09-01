Britain's Bad Girl

forget soccer, this is england's world cup threat

Trumpets, please. Roll out the red carpet for the wildest party girl in the UK, pinup model Jordan. Last year, a newspaper poll named her the sexiest woman alive. Her carefree antics make national headlines, including Jordan's Nude Girlie Romp, Lover: Jordan Is an Animal in Bed--Her Boobs Are to Die For and Jordan: I Pulled Pal off Lover so I Could Bed Him. Newspaper editors say features about her spike circulation, and the BBC has twice followed Jordan around for a series of documentaries. She stood for Parliament in last year's general election. "I'm known as this glamour girl, a partyer, a man-eater who doesn't give a shit," she says. "And that's me. Every day someone in one of the papers writes something about me. Not all of it's good--most of it's bad. I say bad, but really it's just me being me." Here is one newspaper's description of Jordan being herself: "Vanessa, 25, told how Jordan squealed with delight as her bottom was spanked repeatedly with a whip and riding crop, how she French-kissed Vanessa as they thrilled each other with a sex toy." Oh, behave. "I haven't ever been a shy girl. I'm one of those people who will do anything on impulse. Over here people are always asking, 'What is she going to do next?' I'm mad, I am. Madwoman." It's easy to see why we took an instant liking to her.

Jordan seemingly appeared out of nowhere. One day she was sitting in a dreary office, the next she was a national obsession. "It's a weird thing," she says. "I always say it's luck. When I finished nursing school I realized I didn't want to be a nurse--I wasn't cut out for that. So I started temping. One of my co-workers had a friend who was a photographer. During my lunch hour, they drove me down to Brighton Beach and took snapshots of me in a G-string. And that was it. We sent the photos to an agency, which took me on straightaway. The first job I did was Page Three, and it went on from there." Surely there is something in her personality that can explain why a nation has fallen for her. "I suppose I'm quite cheeky. Very cheeky. I'm open as well. I speak my mind. I'm a trusting person. I don't try to put on an act. I am what I am, take it or leave it." Now she can't leave the house without attracting a crowd of photographers and admirers. "I'm used to it. Let them have their picture. The thing is, I'm only 24--and every 24-year-old girl goes out clubbing. So when I come out of a club they get all these dodgy pictures of me, drunk or whatever. The fact is, I'm not going to let the press ruin my life. And that's what I think people find fascinating--that I don't give a shit. I just go out and do what I want--as Hef would know. He said I'm a wild child. He told me, 'God, you're a handful.' I really don't know if that's good or bad, actually." It sounds like the highest compliment--he's a man who has held more than his share of handfuls.

Here's something else that Hef can admire--Jordan's notoriety is loosening England's stiff upper lips. "I've got a line of sex toys coming out. The Jordan range--blow-up bondage chairs and vibrators." (It'll be available at jordanfanclub.co.uk.) We assume she has considerable experience with sex toys. "Who hasn't? Girls would be lying if they said they hadn't." So what's her favorite sex toy? "To each her own. It's far more sexy when you don't talk about it--you just do it. I would rather let the man wait and see what happens." Soon after her Playboy shoot, Jordan got pregnant. "I'm having a boy--and I wanted a boy. I couldn't have another one of me running around." Every kid has a right to be breastfed. Doubtless, her son will have an inflated sense of the world. But motherhood won't slow her down. "I bought a farm in Brighton. I'm five minutes away from the beach. And I'm five minutes away from the countryside. So I'm lucky--because I'm quite a country girl. I have three horses. But I'm going to buy another place up in London, because that's where all the good partying is. And as a party girl, I can't keep away. And I'm getting into music as well--after I have the baby. I've got my studio time booked already. So if I don't get a single out this year, I definitely will by early next year. I've also made a promise to myself. I've never been one to go to the gym. But this time I want to get my body looking the best it's ever looked. I've joined a tennis club and a gym. I want to be the absolute bollocks." The first time she's out after the birth of her child, we predict anarchy in the UK.