The Quarterback is a Lady

anita marks is no play-action fake

Anita marks rules the pocket for the Miami Fury, a women's pro team that plays in the Orange Bowl. "As a quarterback, I love to be in a double-slot shotgun. I love to spread the field. I love to send four receivers out and just gun away." Anita's football obsession started early. "I grew up in a neighborhood full of boys," she says. "It was a lot easier for me to put on my sneakers and go out and play football than to get them to come in and play dolls." These days, they'd jump at the chance. Not that she needs to reconcile her life with the whims of boys anymore--there are at least seven women's pro football leagues across the U.S. But even with her spot on the feminine Fury, Anita prefers to play with men. "First, it's the level of competition. I also think it's a mental thing. Women are very emotional, and they have a difficult time separating what happens on the field from everyday life. If a guy drops a pass, another player can say, 'Why'd you do that?' and yell at him. But after the game, they'll grab a beer together. If that happens with women, they're still not talking to each other after the game. I love playing sports with men." Getting decked by linebackers, it turns out, is also a good way to get dates. "I have met probably 50 percent of my boyfriends on a football field, basketball court or golf course." Anita recognizes that female athletes are sexy. "They have great muscle tone and strength--and there's beauty in that. The aggression, confidence and competitive nature are sexy, too. There are a lot of sexy attributes in female athletes that set them apart from other women." Anita's job as field general makes her something of a bedroom general as well. "I definitely like to be in control," she says. We're ready for a pep talk. Give us the drill. Call our favorite play? Go deep.

Check out more of Anita at cyber.playboy.com.