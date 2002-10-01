Girls of the Big 12

To Most People, the Big 12 means smash-mouth football. But to us, it means all-American girls and all-night parties. With the pregame festivities and the postgame keggers, you have to train like a linebacker to keep up. But don't get the wrong idea—this is a conference where the girls look even better without your beer goggles. Last year Nebraska and Colorado were involved in a numbers crunch for a trip to the Rose Bowl. But with girls like these on campus, it's hard to believe Big 12 teams leave home at all—even for a top bowl berth. One note about campus style: You may think you're not in Kansas anymore—in fact, judging by the lack of underbrush, this could be Brazil.