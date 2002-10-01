If you love college football, 2002 is your year. There are 14 Saturdays this season, enabling the NCAA to put an extra (in most cases, 12th) game on its schedule of Division IA teams. That's roughly 117 more college football games this fall. Allowing an average three hours per game, you'll have 351 more hours in front of the tube. Not counting bowl games, the potential for college football viewing will be close to 4000 hours. Recorded end to end on your Tivo, that's nearly six months of nonstop football viewing pleasure, almost enough to get you through to the 2003 season.

Speaking of bowls, we can thank the NCAA for adding the Queen City Bowl in Charlotte, the San Francisco Bowl and the Hawaii Bowl. With 12-game schedules, the possibility looms of bowl matchups between 6–6 teams. Now, there's excitement on a grand scale. Says Penn State athletic director Tim Curley, chairman of the NCAA subcommittee that approved the additional bowls, "Letting more student-athletes have an opportunity to experience a bowl game is a positive thing." Hey, Tim, why don't we just let all of them play in a bowl game?

As predicted in last year's Playboy's Pigskin Preview, Miami was the most talented football team and (with a modicum of luck) ran the table to win a national (continued on page 126) championship for first-year coach Larry Coker. The Hurricanes have enough talent returning to repeat. But there are plenty of teams to thwart that plan. Here are our picks for this year's college football season.

(1) Texas

The eyes of the nation will be on Texas football this fall. Playboy Coach of the Year Mack Brown has assembled a stellar cast of players who could claim the Longhorns' first national championship since 1970. To win a national championship, you need a great quarterback. Chris Simms, son of former NFL superstar Phil, has the arm, the poise and the genes. Not having Major Applewhite looking over his shoulder should help his performance. National champions also need a great defense spearheaded by a ferocious pass rusher. The Longhorns' defense ought to be even better than last year, when they led the nation in total defense. Playboy All-America Cory Redding is a pass rusher who gives quarterbacks nightmares. First-round NFL draft selections Mike Williams and Quentin Jammer will be missed, but Brown's recruiting classes at UT have been rated number one in the nation two years in a row. The only team in the Big 12 that can play with Texas this year is Oklahoma. The national championship could be decided on the afternoon of October 12, when Texas takes on the Sooners in Dallas. 12–0

(2) Miami

Larry Coker has yet to lose a game as head coach of the Hurricanes. Last season, Coker's first as head coach, the Canes went 12–0, including a Rose Bowl victory over Nebraska. Of course, there were close calls. There always are on the way to a national championship. But Miami's overall talent topped everyone else's. Despite losing 12 starters from last season, the team is again superior. Quarterback Ken Dorsey is on pace to shatter every UM passing record on the books. Andre Johnson, only a junior, is a standout at wide receiver. Playboy All-America tackle William Joseph is the best Miami defensive lineman since Warren Sapp. Although Miami has no less than 10 quality defensive linemen, Coker needs to put together a new defensive secondary. The Hurricanes say they don't want to defend the national title, just win another one. But their schedule is tough. 11–1

(3) Oklahoma

If the Sooners were the sleeping giant, coach Bob Stoops was the guy with the alarm clock. Since Stoops took (continued on page 158)Pigskin Preview(continued from page 126) over a moribund program only three years ago, his Sooners have won a national championship and two bowl games and have compiled a 31–7 record. Despite the loss of All-America Rocky Calmus and Roy Williams on defense, Oklahoma will again knock on the national championship door. Vying for the starting quarterback spot are Nate Hybl, who started 10 of 12 games last season, and talented Jason White, who missed most of last year with a knee injury. The Oklahoma offensive line is young but talented, and its defense should be one of the best in the nation. Speed kills, and the Sooners have it. Tackle Tommie Harris and end Jimmy Wilkerson are high-impact players. 11–1

(4) Tennessee

The Vols have finished in the top five in three of the past five seasons. This year should make it four out of six. Quarterback Casey Clausen has already totaled 37 touchdown passes in two seasons. The junior may not break Peyton Manning's total of 89 TD passes, but he has two seasons to get close. Playboy All-America wide receiver Kelley Washington, who surpassed 1000 yards receiving in his freshman season, should snare a fair share. A lot of good players are gone from last year, including wide receiver Donte Stallworth, defensive ace John Henderson and running back Travis Stephens. But coach Phil Fulmer has a roster of talented players on tap. Watch for offensive tackle Will Ofenheusle, running back Cedric Houston, placekicker Alex Walls and punter Dustin Colquitt. SEC rivals Florida and Alabama have to come to Knoxville, along with last year's national champ Miami. 10–2

(5) Washington State

Our pick as the best college quarterback you've probably never heard of and best team you won't likely see on the tube—unless you live on the West Coast: Jason Gesser and the Washington State Cougars. Gesser is on track to break every career passing record at the school, set by the likes of Mark Rypien, Drew Bledsoe and Ryan Leaf. And it appears that coach Mike Price hit pay dirt when he searched the junior college ranks for running backs to put behind Gesser. Jonathon Smith, Jermaine Green and Lionel Arnold will put teeth into a Cougar running attack that has faded. Junior Rien Long, dominant on the defensive front, should be even better this year. The Cougars won 10 games last year. No reason they can't do double digits again this time. 10–2

(6) Florida State

The Seminoles suffered a rare falter last season. They finished 8–4, their worst record since 1986, and lost to both in-state rivals, Florida and Miami. The irrepressible Bobby Bowden is not bowed: "We're going to be disappointed if we don't get right back into the middle of the national championship race." To be sure, Bowden will have plenty of horses to ride. Seventeen starters are back, including quarterback Chris Rix. Bowden expects Rix' field awareness to be much improved. "That comes with experience. You can't coach it," quoth the preacher. With Playboy All-America Brett Williams and several other returning linemen, Rix should have time to make good decisions. Bowden liked what he saw this spring from wide receiver Willie Reid. Entering his 37th season as a head coach, Bowden will have his team ready for a 13-game regular season that began August 24 against Iowa State. 9–4

(7) Virginia Tech

The talent is in the genes. Michael Vick was a top college quarterback, and coach Frank Beamer thinks brother Marcus could be his match. However, the highly recruited Vick is not going to win the starting job without a challenge. Senior Grant Noel, who had the job last year, isn't ready to give it up, and there are other young and talented candidates waiting their chance. Whoever takes the snaps will have excellent running backs to feed the ball to. Playboy All-America Lee Suggs hopes to regain his form of two years ago, when he led the nation with 28 touchdowns. Suggs suffered a knee injury in last season's first game, which sidelined him for the year. Kevin Jones, Big East Rookie of the Year with 957 yards rushing, is ready. The defensive picture is muddled: Some positions return proven talent, while others are looking for new players to step up. Under Beamer, the Hokies have become a substantial national football power. A 13-game schedule gives them more chances to prove it. 9–4

(8) Ohio State

Last year was a mixed bag for first-year coach Jim Tressel. The Buckeyes finished a disappointing 7–5 but managed to beat archrival Michigan 26–20. OSU loses lots of experience and talent from last year's team. The entire offensive backfield is gone, including quarterback Steve Bellisari, running back Jonathan Wells and fullback Jamar Martin, who combined for more than 3500 yards in total offense last season. Rimington Award–winning center LeCharles Bentley, tight end Darnell Sanders and cornerback Derek Ross are early NFL departees. That leaves lots of room for newcomers. The starting quarterback will likely be Craig Krenzel and the tailbacks are Lydell Ross and Maurice Hall. Playboy All-America Mike Doss will anchor a defense that returns seven starters from last season. Tressel got a bye last year because it was his first season and because Ohio State beat the Wolverines. But another four losses this year will bring out the boo birds in Columbus. 9–4

(9) Nebraska

How can a program that has won at least nine games for 33 consecutive years and played for a national championship last season be perceived as a team in crisis? How can a coach who enters his fifth season with a record of 42–9 be on the brink? This is Nebraska, the perennial football powerhouse, and that devastating 62–36 loss to Colorado at the end of last season poked a gaping hole in Husker invincibility. The 34–17 loss to Miami in the Rose Bowl created another. Now no one remembers Tom Osborne's bowl struggles. But the memory of those national championships linger, as do questions about whether Nebraska's passing schemes are complex enough to conquer formidable defenses. The question hanging over coach Frank Solich is how well quarterback Jammal Lord can fill the quarterback spot vacated by Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch. And are there enough blue-chippers on defense to stop the firepower of Texas and Colorado? Could this be the end of a football dynasty? 9–4

(10) Georgia

First-year coach Mark Richt wasted no time getting the Georgia Bulldogs back on a winning track last season. Georgia beat Tennessee in Knoxville for the first time since 1980 and then ended a three-year losing streak to in-state rival Georgia Tech. Richt was previously offensive coordinator at Florida State, where he groomed two Heisman-winning quarterbacks—Charlie Ward and Chris Weinke. David Greene, who blossomed under Richt in his freshman season at quarterback for the Bulldogs, figures to be even better this year, especially with a formidable offensive line and some outstanding wide receivers. Playboy All-America tackle Jon Stinchcomb provides the glue up front, while Terrence Edwards and Fred Gibson seemingly have glue on their hands at the receiving spots. The team's defense is strongest at the linebacker positions, where Boss Bailey and Tony Gilbert lead the way. The Bulldogs are good enough to beat anyone, though a tough SEC schedule will certainly take its toll on them. 8–4

(11) Marshall

There aren't many teams that could sit 12 players for as many as three games each last season due to NCAA sanctions and still post 11 victories on the season. The Thundering Herd had the offensive potential to do just that, an offense that put an exclamation point on the season by outscoring East Carolina 64–61 in double overtime in the GMAC Bowl. The bad news for opponents this year? Ten offensive players are back—including quarterback Byron Leftwich, who threw for 4100 yards and 38 touchdowns last season. Also returning are receivers Darius Watts, Josh Davis and Denero Marriott, each of whom totaled more than 1000 yards in receptions last year. The offensive line, led by Playboy All-America Steve Sciullo at left tackle, will push around most defensive fronts. The Herd is definitely the stuff that top 20 teams are made of. If the defense finds itself, Marshall could easily land in the top 10. 11–1

(12) Washington

It will be a question of defense for the Washington Huskies this year—as in, Will there be one? Coach Rick Neuheisel's crew was outscored 323–310 last year despite posting an overall record of 8–4. And things really got messy toward the end of the season. Washington gave up 49 points to Oregon State, 65 points to Miami and 47 points to Texas. Admittedly, none were powder-puff offenses. But you can't have visions of a national championship or even a Pac Ten title unless you put the defensive screws on your opponents. With the loss of six defensive starters, Neuheisel has his work cut out for him. He's tinkering with schemes and personnel, but more than anything else, he's looking for a change in attitude. In the meantime, the Huskies offense appears to be in great shape. Junior quarterback Cody Pickett returns, as do receivers Reggie Williams and Paul Arnold. Running back Rich Alexis should be fully recovered from a shoulder injury that hurt his performance last year. 8–4

(13) Colorado

There was a moment last season, right after Colorado handed Nebraska a 62–36 drubbing and then beat Texas 39–37 in the Big 12 championship, when the Buffaloes looked ready to claim best-team-in-the-nation status. But, alas, Oregon quarterback Joey Harrington snapped coach Gary Barnett and his team back to reality as he picked apart Colorado's secondary in a 38–16 loss for the Buffaloes in the Fiesta Bowl. Junior Craig Ochs, who missed the second half of last season after suffering two concussions, will handle the reins at quarterback. Chris Brown, the back who ran roughshod over the Cornhusker defense, is only a junior. Colorado needs to establish a strong pass rush to take the pressure off an unproven secondary. Colorado played the nation's second-toughest schedule last season, and this year's could be worse. 8–4

(14) Florida

The Florida Gators were one of college football's dynasty programs under coach Steve Spurrier. They won a national championship in 1996, ranked in the top 25 for 202 consecutive weeks, appeared in seven of the 10 SEC championship games since 1992 and played in a bowl game in each of the past nine seasons. But after 12 years, Spurrier decided it was time to try his hand in the NFL. A new coach at Florida has only one direction to go—down. So Oklahoma's Bob Stoops, once the Gators' defensive coordinator, said no to the offer. So did Denver's Mike Shanahan. A bevy of talented Florida underclassmen—including wide receiver Jabar Gaffney and defensive back Lito Sheppard—had already decided to take an early leave to the pros. Defensive end Alex Brown, linebacker Andra Davis and tackle Mike Pearson were finished as well. And it appeared almost certain that star quarterback Rex Grossman, who led the nation last season in passing yards, would leave for the NFL. Enter optimist Ron Zook, a 24-year journeyman assistant coach at the college and pro levels. This is his big chance. To his credit, he persuaded Grossman to stay in school. He assembled a new coaching staff and installed his own offensive and defensive schemes. He recruited the state of Florida with a vengeance, if not with the same results as Spurrier. It remains to be seen whether Zook can keep the Gators in dynastyland in years to come. 8–4

(15) Oregon

Quarterback Joey Harrington and the Ducks offense received most of the press last season, but it was the defense that held Colorado to 49 yards on the ground in the Fiesta Bowl. And with Harrington gone to the pros, the defense must do the job early if Oregon is to challenge for the Pac Ten title. Coach Mike Bellotti's defense is well equipped to meet the challenge. The Ducks are two deep or better at each defensive line position and return standout performers at the two inside linebacker spots. While the defense keeps the Ducks in games, it will be Playboy All-America running back Onterrio Smith's job to win games. Smith gained more than 1000 yards last season while starting only one game. Jason Fife is Harrington's likely successor. How well he plays will determine if Oregon will be good or very good. 8–4

(16) Michigan

No football season with four losses—including a Citrus Bowl drubbing (45–17) by Tennessee—is a successful season for the Wolverines. True, coach Lloyd Carr had to deal with the early defection of quarterback phenom Drew Henson to the Yankees baseball farm system, but expectations run high in Ann Arbor. With a year of experience, quarterback John Navarre should be improved, and Carr has promising junior Spencer Brinton as a backup. Defense will be the strength of this year's squad until the offense gels. Michigan's front four, led by end Shantee Orr, will be exceptional. 8–4

(17) Louisville

Looking for a long shot to break into the top 10? How about Louisville, which capped off an 11–2 season last year with a 28–10 Liberty Bowl win over Brigham Young? The Cardinals have one of the best quarterbacks in the nation: 6'4", 250-pound Dave Ragone, whose strong arm and coolness under fire earned him Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year honors. Louisville also had the conference Player of the Year on defense: end Dewayne White, who was second in the nation in sacks last season (15) as a sophomore. With 15 more starters from last year returning, the Cardinals appear solid on defense. If coach John L. Smith manages to come up with a running game to complement Ragone's passing, Louisville should have another successful season. 10–2

(18) Syracuse

The Orangemen exceeded expectations last year with a record of 10–3, including a lopsided 26–3 victory over Kansas State in the Insight.com Bowl. Defensive end Dwight Freeney set an NCAA single-season record for sacks (17.5) and fumbles forced and recovered (11). Freeney has gone to the pros, but linebacker accomplice Clifton Smith, a Playboy All-America, is set to emerge as SU's next dominant defensive stopper. On offense, 11-year coach Paul Pasqualoni returns only two starters, one of them quarterback R.J. Anderson. But there are several players with experience who appear ready to step into starting roles. Wide receiver Johnnie Morant, a 6'5" junior, should be one of them. 8–4

(19) Oregon State

Great things were expected of Dennis Erickson's team last year, but nothing happened. When good teams go bad, the explanation is either injuries or a lack of chemistry. With OSU, it was clearly the latter. Erickson has more than enough talent to get things right this season. His defense, led by lineman Eric Manning, should be one of the best in the conference, if not the nation. Sophomore Derek Anderson, whom Erickson calls the best prep quarterback he's ever recruited, is ready for stardom. The Beavers have plenty of depth across the board offensively. Erickson is strong on running back Steven Jackson. With a soft early schedule, expect OSU to come out of the gate strong. 8–4

(20) Penn State

Look for Joe Paterno and his team to rebound from a disappointing and uncharacteristic 5–6 season. Reason one: His players don't want to let Papa Joe down again. Two: Joe's got a young sophomore quarterback named Zack Mills who has the potential to be a star. Mills was instrumental in three comeback wins last season. Reason three: the defensive line, led by Playboy All-America Jimmy Kennedy, may be the best in the conference. And four: The Nittany Lions play an unprecedented eight home games. 8–4

Top Twenty Teams

1. Texas..........12–0

2. Miami..........11–1

3. Oklahoma..........11–1

4. Tennessee..........10–2

5. Washington State..........10–2

6. Florida State..........9–4

7. Virginia Tech..........9–4

8. Ohio State..........9–4

9. Nebraska..........9–4

10. Georgia..........8–4

11. Marshall..........11–1

12. Washington..........8–4

13. Colorado..........8–4

14. Florida..........8–4

15. Oregon..........8–4

16. Michigan..........8–4

17. Louisville..........10–2

18. Syracuse..........8–4

19. Oregon State..........8–4

20. Penn State..........8–4

Possible breakthroughs: Georgia Tech, Louisiana State, Kansas State, Alabama, Wisconsin

The Playboy All-Americas

Playboy's College Football Coach of the Year for 2002 is Mack Brown of the University of Texas. Only the fourth coach in the 46-year history of the Playboy All-America team to be selected a second time, Mack Brown personifies the best attributes of a successful college coach: integrity, intelligence, intensity. After turning around North Carolina's football fortunes (Playboy Coach of the Year in 1993), he took over the Texas program four years ago and catapulted it back to national prominence, with the Longhorns winning at least nine games during each of those seasons.

Offense

Eli Manning—Quarterback, 6'4", 212, junior, Mississippi. Has already set or tied 17 school records, including single-season passing yards (2948) and touchdowns (31). Intercepted only nine times. His father, Archie, was a Playboy All-America in 1970; his brother, Peyton, was selected to the team twice (1996 and 1997).

Lee Suggs—Running back, 6', 204, senior, Virginia Tech. Led the nation in scoring and touchdowns in 2000. Rushed for 99 yards in first game before a season-ending knee injury.

Clarence Farmer—Running back, 6'1", 214, junior, Arizona. Finished second in Pac Ten in rushing last year with 1229 yards. Has 24.3-yard career average on 15 touchdown runs.

Bernard Berrian—Wide receiver, 6'2", 190, senior, Fresno State. Had 1364 receiving yards last season, averaged 5.9 catches and 97.7 yards per game and was also one of the top kick and punt returners in the nation.

Charles Rogers—Wide receiver, 6'4", 200, junior, Michigan State. Set school single-season records for receptions (67), receiving yards (1470) and touchdown receptions (14) in his first year on the active roster.

Kelley Washington—Wide receiver, 6'4", 225 sophomore, Tennessee. Had 64 catches for 1010 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman.

Al Johnson—offensive lineman, 6'4", 298, senior, Wisconsin. Already named to the Lombardi Award watch list for the nation's top lineman

Brett Williams—Offensive lineman, 6'6", 317, senior, Florida State. Voted top offensive lineman, in conference by ACC coaches.

Steve Sciullo—Offensive lineman, 6'6", 315, senior, Marshall. Three-year starter who has not missed one game in collegiate career. No quarterback sacks allowed last season.

Jon Stinchcomb—Offensive lineman, 6'6", 280, senior, Georgia. Consensus All-SEC selection and one of 11 players selected nationally to American Football Coaches Association National Good Works Team.

Derrick Dockery—Offensice lineman, 6'6", 345, senior, Texas. Recorded 51 knockdowns ans 36 pancake blocks last season. Entering third season as starter.

Onterrio Smith—Kick returner, 5'10", 195, junior, Oregon. Averaged 27.6 yards per kickoff return last season. Also rushed for 1058 yards while playing as a nonstarter.

Defense

Aaron Hunt—Defensive lineman, 6'3",259, senior, Texas Tech. Ranked fifth in nation in sacks last year with 12; needs only one more to set a school career record.

William Joseph—Defensive lineman, 6'5", 297, senior, Miami. Had 10 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles and one interception last season.

Cory Redding—Defensive lineman, 6'5", 270, senior, Texas. Helped his team lead nation in total defense last saeason. Had five sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hurries and one interception.

Jimmy Kennedy—Defensive lineman, 6'5", 330, senior, Penn State. Made 51 tackles last season, including eight tackles for loss and six sacks. (Not pictured.)

E.J. Henderson—linebacker, 6'2", 243, senior, Maryland. ACC player of the last season, he led the conference and was second in nation in tackles per game.

Bradie James—Linebacker, 6'3", 238, senior, Louisiana State. Ranked second on team in total tackles last season with 113.

Clifton Smith—Linebacker, 6'3", 263, senior, Syracuse. Was Insight.com Bowl Defensive MVP after recording 12 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Troy Polamalu—Defensive back, 5'10", 215, senior, USC. Had team-high 118 tackles, including 13 for losses, three interceptions, a fumble recovery and three blocked punts.

Sammy Davis—Defensive back, 6', 183, senior, Texas A&M. Increased his career interception total to nine by picking off five more passes last season.

Eugene Wilson—Defensive back, 511", 183, senior, Illinois. Led the nation last year with 30 pass breakups. Also had six interceptions and 70 tackles.

Mike Doss—Defensive back, 5'11", 204, senior, Ohio State. Had 87 tackles last year, including 10 for losses, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

Damon Duval—Punter/placekicker, 6', 184, senior, Auburn. First-team All-SEC as punter and kicker. Kicked game-winning field goals last year against three opponents. Averaged 44 yards per punt. He is the first player to be selected at two positions on the Playboy All-America Team.

Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement in the classroom as well as excellence on the playing field. Nominated by their colleges, the candidates are judged by the editors of Playboy on their scholastic and athletic accomplishments. The winner attends Playboy's preseason All-America Weekend, is given a commemorative medallion and is included in our All-America team photograph. In addition, Playboy contributes $5000 to the general scholarship fund of the winner's school.

The competition was particularly keen this year as there were several deserving candidates. This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete is Dan Dyke from Georgia Tech University. Dan is a 5'11", 185-pound senior who punts for the Yellow Jackets. He has a three-year career punting average of 42.3 yards per kick. He is a three-time first-team Verizon Academic All-America and a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the Georgia Tech Flying Club. His major is electrical engineering, and his overall grade point average is 3.9 on a 4.0 scale.

Honorable mentions: Rob Turner (Central Michigan), Brooks Bahr (Utah), Chris Tuminello (Toledo), Josh Thomas (Syracuse), Judd Davies (Nebraska), Kliff Kingsbury (Texas Tech), Jason Johnson (Arizona), Jon Stinchcomb (Georgia), Andy Avery (Buffalo), Thomas Hammock (Northern Illinois), Andrew Lightfoot (Iowa), Casey Bramlet (Wyoming), Skylor Magee (Southern Mississippi), Matthew Walters (Miami), Austin King (Northwestern), Curtis Head (Marshall), Damon Duval (Auburn), Brian Simnjanov-ski (San Diego State).

Rest of the Best

Quarterbacks: Ken Dorsey (Miami), Rex Grossman (Florida), Dave Ragone (Louisville), Byron Left-wich (Marshall), Jason Gesser (Washington State), Casey Clausen (Tennessee), Kliff Kingsbury (Texas Tech), Chris Simms (Texas), Ben Roethlisberger (Miami-Ohio), Philip Rivers (North Carolina State).

Running Backs: Anthony Davis (Wisconsin), Chance Kretschmer (Nevada), Avon Cobourne (West Virginia), Mewelde Moore (Tulane), Earnest Graham (Florida), LaBrandon Toefield (LSU), Dwone Hicks (Middle Tennessee), Tarence Williams (Wake Forest), Jeremi Johnson (Indiana).

Receivers: Andre Johnson (Miami), Teyo Johnson (Stanford), Roy Williams (Texas), Kevin Curtis (Utah State), Sam Aiken (North Carolina), Dan Strieker (Vanderbilt), Shaun McDonald (Arizona State), Brandon Lloyd (Illinois), Michael Jenkins (Ohio State), Arnaz Battle (Notre Dame), Darius Watts (Marshall), Ryan McGuffey (Wyoming), Chad Bartosiek (Buffalo), Ronnie Ghent (Louisville), Trent Smith (Oklahoma).

Offensive Linemen: Austin King, Jeff Roehl (Northwestern), Kwame Harris (Stanford), Adam Goldberg (Wyoming), Ed Wilkins, Brett Romberg (Miami), Mike Saffer (UCLA), Jefl Faine, Jordan Black (Notre Dame), Justin Smiley (Alabama), Brian Rimpf (East Carolina), Cedric Williams (South Carolina), Vince Manuwai (Hawaii).

Defensive Linemen: Tommie Harris, Jimmy Wilkerson (Oklahoma), Ian Scott (Florida), Eric Manning (Oregon State), Elton Patterson (Central Florida), Kindal Moorehead, Jarret Johnson (Alabama), Andrew Williams, Jerome McDougle (Miami), Tim Anderson (Ohio State), Greg Gathers (Georgia Tech), Dewayne White (Louisville), Terrell Suggs (Arizona State), Darnell Docket! (Florida State).

Linebackers: Terry Pierce (Kansas State), Lawrence Flugence (Texas Tech), Mario Haggan (Mississippi State), Terrell Jones, Matt Robillard (Miami-Ohio), Brooks Daniels (Alabama), Richard Seigler (Oregon State), Jonathan Vilma (Miami), Lance Briggs (Arizona), Sheldon Deckart (Utah).

Defensive Backs: Stuart Schweigert (Purdue), Terence Newman (Kansas State), Michael Waddell (North Carolina), Willie Pile, Ronyell Whitaker (Virginia Tech), Todd Johnson (Florida), Bob Sanders (Iowa), Ricky Manning (UCLA), Rashad Faison (South Carolina), Anthony Floyd (Louisville), Dennis Weathersby (Oregon State).

Kick Returners: Keenan Howry (Oregon), Chad Owens (Hawaii), Luke Powell (Stanford), Derek Ab-ney (Kentucky), Julius Jones (Notre Dame).

Placekickers: Seth Marler (Tulane), Todd Sievers (Miami), Kevin Miller (East Carolina), Luke Manget (Georgia Tech), Nate Kaeding (Iowa), J.D. Wallum (Wyoming).

Punters: Freddie Capshaw (Miami), Nate Fikse (UCLA), Mike Shafer (Syracuse), Andy Groom (Ohio State), Brooks Barnard (Maryland), Glenn Pakulak (Kentucky), Steve Mullins (Utah State).

