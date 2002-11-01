Cribs on Wheels

Running back: Dallas cowboys

Think pro athletes are competitive on the playing field? Check out their choice of cars. Bold and flamboyant don't begin to describe the vehicles these guys stash in their garages. None stay stock for long. Sophisticated audio and security systems are just the start. DVD TV with multiple monitors, exotic leather upholstery and navigation systems resembling something used by Norad are mandatory add-ons. Performance enhancers include superchargers with stainless steel exhausts, suspension upgrades, oversize alloy wheels, Brembo disc brakes and anti-roll bars. Cost isn't an issue. Individuality and self-expression are. Gary Payton of the Seattle Supersonics ordered an Alpine F1 sound system with a custom speaker enclosure, twin 10-inch TV monitors, two seven-inch headrest DVD TVs, Sony Playstation 2, VCR and rearview camera monitor for his 2002 Cadillac Escalade. No mention of a kitchen sink. Bentley Motors builds fewer than 500 Arnages annually. Despite its $200,000-plus sticker, the luxurious Arnage has become a favorite with professional athletes who appreciate its roomy interior and anti-intrusion door beams. Los Angeles' 310 Motoring (which is part-owned by former New York Knick Chris Mills) is a top choice among pro basketball players who want to add edge to their wheels. Dornell Griffin, another owner of 310, told us that "we did a Mercedes-Benz interior in ostrich hides for about $60,000 cash. It took two birds just to do the headrests." J.R. Reeves of JR's Custom Auto says, "We've done conversions for athletes in all four of Dallas' sports franchises. There isn't anything that we can't or won't do."

Guard: Seattle supersonics

Right Wing: New York Rangers

Catcher: Texas Rangers

