Playboy's Top 25 Party Schools

Honorable Mention, Miami of Ohio, Ohio University, Colgate, Penn State, Pitt, Southern Illinois, Slippery Rock, Tennessee, Texas, Dayton

Campus legend has it that Playboy does a yearly ranking of America's top party schools. Truth is. We haven't done a roundup since 1987. When we tagged cal state-Chico the craziest campus in the nation. Chico has had bragging rights for 15 years, causing students to binge with pride while parents and administrators have dried out fraternities and sororities and canceled halloween. Some students have sent us e-mails that say 'don't you date say chico state. I'm sick of having to defend it. It's all because of your article 15 years ago!" why do another ranking now? the kids demanded it. Our public relations department is bombarded with call from students who wonder where their schools rank. We wanted to hear what goes down on campus--the good. Bad and blurry--in your own words. More than 1500 of you wrote. These Are Your Stories.--Alison Prato

1 Arizona State "Tempe Has Dozens of Bars Within Five Miles. We Party With Superstars Like Derek Jeter and Jenna Jameson. We're Four Hours From Mexico, Five Hours From Vegas, Three Hours From Lake Havasu and Six Hours From La."--Scott "An Arizona State graduate who says he has never taken a test hungover is a liar."--Steven ? Where The Girls Are: Bar at Dos Gringos Trailor Park restaurant. Where to Make an Ass of Yourself: Vine Tavern and Eatery. Best Cheap Booze: Owl's Nest. What to Drink: Jose Cuervo tequila. Scene That Rivals Spring Break: The pool at the Marbaya apartment

2 California State--Chico "The day I moved into the dorms, 22 fliers were slipped under my door telling me where to find the hottest coeds looking to take me home. That night, I didn't sleep because my arm was stuck underneath the girl I lost my virginity to."--Brandon "Partying is an everyday thing. Granted, you might have to take a night off here and there for a midterm, but nobody parties harder. It really goes off on Labor Day, Halloween and St. Paddy's, when thousands of people come to this little town in the middle of bum-fucking nowhere to party."--Wes

I would never send my children here, because I don't believe alcohol consumption started to worry when you could smell alcohol permeating from my pores. I'm actually can focus more on my education. I'm getting out before it's too late, but that leaves the party going."--Caren ? Where to Get Your Drink On: Riley's Madison Beer Garden, the Bear, Joe's, La Salle's, the Grad. When Keggers Start at Six A.M. and Girls Wear Nothing but Heineken Boxes: St. Paddy's Day. Number of Arrests on St. Paddy's Day 2002: 107. Lost Weekend: Labor Day, when 20,000 people float down the Sacramento River to Beer Can Beach on inner tubes.

3 Rollins "Rollins is heavily female. The girls are the hottest and wildest I've come across. Every night is a big party."--Will "Winter Park is an affluent suburb of Orlando. Some call it the Beverly Hills of the South. We party seven days a week."--Sam "Warm climate, great academics. kick-ass parties and 65 percent tits and ass walking around in bathing suits. We don't fuck around when it comes to drinking the sauce and getting laid."--Michael U+2190; Nickname: Country Club.Where to Get Laid: Cocoa Beach. Rolling Party: On a booze cruise on one of the lakes near campus. Best Bash: Fox Day.

4 Louisiana State "Lsu has been ranked the number one party school tons of times. Come check us out. There are plenty of guys and hot chicks who will show you how to have a good time in baton rouge."--Brian "If you really want a taste of LSU, come for a home football game."--Frank ? Motto: "Win or lose, we booze."

5 West Virginia "When it comes to drinking, we're professionals. When friends and relatives come from other schools, they complain about how late we run and how much we drink."--Ryan "You Can Go Out Any Night and Have The Time of Your Life. I Went to Some Local Clubs Last Night and Hooked up With Three Girls."--Zane"When the women get drunk, their shirts go flying."--Brian ? Where to Tailgate: The pit, which is stocked with keg-filled pickup trucks. Where to Pick Up Chicks: Lair Plaza. Coolest Ride: The drunk bus. Where to Drain Your Bank: Penny pitcher night at Speedy's.

Colorado 6 "Boulder consists of white kids from the east coast and the south, plus in-state hillibillies. The women are beautiful we're talking about natural beauty, no need for makeup. Snowboarder chicks and southern belles are the cream of the crop."--Chad ? Biggest Frat Party: Lobster and Löwenbräu at Pi Kappa Alpha, which begins at 11 A.M. with 40 kegs and 300 pounds of Maine lobster. If You're not Invited: Check out Foster's and Fish Sticks, thrown the same weekend by Chi Psi and Alpha Tau Omega. Best Late-night Chow: The Smelly Deli on the hill. Boose it Al Fresco: The deck at La Iguana. Drinking Game of Choice: Beer darts.

Wisconsin 7"There's a bar in this town to suit every taste. There are building parties every weekend. Wander around until you find something, then walk in and grab a cup. Everyone is open, friendly and drunk. It's not a small group that parties a lot, it's an entire town that parties all the time."--Jonah"In Cancún, the Badgers have been banned from participating in beer-drinking contests. Why? We always win. The women drink most guys from other schools under the table. When they throw a couple back, let the craziness begin. When you have the Milwaukee Brewers in your state, you have to live Up to the name."--Brian "I'm from Los Angeles. Coming to the Midwest to experience something different turned into a drunken blur. To keep warm here, you just have to drink."--Adam ? Nickname: Mad Town. Where to Get Busy: By the Abraham Lincoln statue in front of Bascom Hall. Where to Get Your Drink On: Kollege Klub, Bullfeathers, State Street Brats. Wildest Holiday Halloween Reported Number of People Who Flocked to State Street Last Halloween: 70,000. Where to Get Free Beer On Your Birthday: Marsh Shapiro's Nitty Gritty.

Connecticut 8"Alcohol on this campus flows like water. And the girls? Godmamn. It's like a pussy parade."--Merv"We Have Everything You Could Want In a Party School. Bars, Frats, Midget Dancers. There's Never a Dull Moment."--Amanda "We're in the middle of connecticut farmland with nothing better to do than get drunk and get laid."--Adam ? Drunkfest: Spring weekend, which attracts thousands and begins with a kill-a-keg party. Where to Party Hop: Carriage House Road. Best Parking Lot Bash: X-Lot.

Kansas 9 "Any Night of The Week, The Bars are Packed. We Have The Best Basketball Team in The Nation, So The People Here are Always Partying Their Asses Off."--Kevin "One government representative suggested students should not be allowed to live within city limits because we disturb the peace. Isn't that great?"--Jason ? Where to Scope Out Freshman Girls: The Hawk. Hangouts: Abe and Jake's Landing. Strip to Cruise For Chicks: Massachusetts Street. Best People-Watching: The Crossing.

San Diego State 10 "The chicks here are so hot. Some of the frat parties have up to 1000 people. In one week my house went through 45 kegs. We are only 20 minutes from Tijuana, with buses going from campus to Mexico a few times a week."--Sean"Hot chicks, No homework, Tijuana shit. I'm 29 and can't leave." --Ryan"We're 10 minutes from the beach. Our women are typical southern California blonde bombshells. Women are known to throw off their bikinis streak and indulge in group loremaking."--Mark ? Wildest Frat Party: Sigma Chi's Reggae Sunsplash, an all-day live-music and drinking fest. "We start in the morning and don't stop until all the brothers have gotten laid."--Matt Where to Pick Up Chicks: Greek Circle. Where to do Sake Bombers: Route.

(11) Georgia

"I've seen 250 people crammed into a ridiculously small frat house. I've seen so many drunken loiterers downtown that there aren't enough police officers to handle it. I've watched as a drunken brawl between two girls turned into a handshake, then a kiss, then an orgy that the whole party got into. I know this town like the back of my hand, and I've still gotten so drunk that I woke up in a place I've never been. The bars are small, the clubs are packed, the energy is endless."--Greg

"With bars galore and one of the best music scenes around, Athens is a mecca for those who love to indulge."--Will

What's their poison? Smirnoff Ice, Miller Lite.

(12) Ohio State

"There's something in the air at Ohio State that makes the spring quarter wild. The women turn into these sex-crazed animals. If you graduate in four years, you've missed out on partying for an extra year."--Sam

"One party had 69 kegs and one had 100. Both of them were shut down rather quickly. It was amusing to see the police getting U-Hauls to carry all of the kegs."--Nathan

"The parties never stop. Girls drop their panties on every possible occasion. Anyone can get laid. Anyone. I had sex during a planetarium demonstration in an astronomy class."--Daniel

"Ohio girls are easy."--Eric

Hangouts: Four Kegs Bar and Grill. Best excuse to wake up early: kegs and eggs.

(13) Iowa State

"Iowa State tailgates include keg grills, one-gallon partner beer bongs and a mini goalpost and turf to kick empty beer cans through."--Lindsay

Where to get freaky on campus: The tiers in the library. Wildest football rivalry: Iowa State versus Iowa. Tailgating team that doesn't fuck around: Team Beer. Where to cut a rug: Sips. Who to find when you're drunk and hungry: Gyro Man.

(14) Florida State

"We know how to party. Every night there is a spot in town that has amazing girls drunk and looking for a good time. The biggest thing to do is to get all your friends together and rent a stretch Navigator for the night. You get VIP treatment in all the clubs. And best of all, how many girls wouldn't want to party in a limo?"--Mike

"Seeing girls get on the bars and strip is all too common."--Alberto

Where to hang out: Bullwinkle's Saloon.

(15) Colorado State

"My fraternity is alcohol free, though we're still known for our crazy parties. Our motto is, We may be dry but the girls are wet."--Matt

"We will absolutely blow away any party that CU will ever throw. And the girls? I have never seen so many Barbies in my life."--Troy

Where to watch girls shake it: Zydecos. Neighborhood hang: Suite 152.

(16) Florida

"We run the city. The highlight of our year, of course, is football season. We've been ranked in the top 10 for the past decade."--Will

"The swamp is home to some of the most beautiful and playful girls in the South."--Robert

Where to cruise for chicks: University Avenue.

(17) Tulane

"Tulane is a bunch of academics who do their homework in the afternoon and get blasted at night. Kids from universities two hours away drive in to spend their weekends in our bars."--Eric

"It's an all-year Mardi Gras."--Evan

"Every year 2000 18-year-old freshmen leave home for the first time and go to a city that's known for partying. It's a nonstop party."--Adam

Where to get buzzed: Columns Hotel, F and M Patio Bar

(18) Washington State

"We live in a small college town in the middle of the wheat fields. That leaves little to do except get hammered and screw. Once there was a horrible snowstorm and it still took me half an hour to get into the bars because they were so damn packed."--Scott

"There's nothing else to do in Pullman, Washington. We've mastered the art of partying."--Sara

School nickname: Wazzu. Where to watch girls dance in cages: Shakers.

(19) East Carolina

"We have the sexiest women with the best Southern hospitality."--Stephanie

"We do it all, from tailgating at football games to drinking in the jungle during baseball games. We were already ranked for having the prettiest girls on campus, and those girls know how to party. Trust me!"--Kelley

Where to see girls dance on the bar: Coyote Ugly Night at Pantana Bob's. Rowdiest holiday: Halloween. Wildest frat: Tau Kappa Epsilon. Where to pick up chicks: The Paddock.

(20) Michigan State

"Any given Thursday through Sunday you will find naked drunken people running down fraternity row, partygoers hanging out of apartment windows and thousands of students groping one another in various states of intoxication and undress. We're unrivaled in lasciviousness and unparalleled in lust for drunken misbehavior."--Joe

"The Greeks do a good job rounding up the quality tail."--Matt

The wildest hangout: Grand River Avenue.

(21) Mississippi

"No school has produced as many Miss Americas as Ole Miss."--Matt

"We're often overlooked as one of the top party schools because we're too busy partying to take the Princeton Review's survey."--Heath

Off-the-hook street bash: The Double Decker Fest.

(22) California-Santa Barbara

"Where else can one go to school with sunshine all year round and blonde bombshells walking around wearing miniskirts and bikini tops? That's just class on Tuesday morning. It isn't called the University of Casual Sex and Beer for nothing."--Chris

"People come from all over to party. It goes off. Kegs at every house, bands at every other house. Typical southern California hotties? We have them. Surfer beauties? Our specialty."--Brett

(23) Lehigh

"Lehigh parties every night. There are never breaks. After the normal party ends, another begins and lasts until morning."--Michael

"We are a little school, but we know how to do it right. People think that a school of our academic caliber would be full of dorks who sit in their rooms all day doing equations. It's the complete opposite."--Deborrah

(24) Vanderbilt

"Vandy is for people who are smart enough to slack off all the time and party like there's no tomorrow."--Matt

"Our academic reputation in obvious ways hinders our party scene, in that we actually study sometimes. But in some ways, we party harder because of our insane workload. Partying is how we stay sane."--Nate

Three nights of sex, drugs and rock and roll: Rites of Spring. Where to shake your ass: Liquid Lounge. Yes, it's true: Only one bar on campus.

(25) James Madison

"Any night of the week you can find a party with multiple kegs, beer pong and girls dancing on tables. We party harder than any other school. If you're looking for hot girls who can hold their alcohol, stop by."--Dan

True Tales of Debauchery

"I've lived here three years and have never paid for a beer. It's a great school and I learn a lot but all I can think of all week is thursday, friday and saturday nights when I wear as close to nothing as possible, get as drunk as possible without passing out and go home with the hottest guy I can find."--Female student at Chico State

"Wednesday night at Cumpie's bar. I have an eight A.M. lab the next day. Of course I thought I wouldn't get that drunk. Yeah, right. I don't even remember walking home. I passed out on my roommate's bed at 2:30. The only article I managed to take off was my coat. I sept in my fuck-me boots, jeans and sweater, but I still got up to go to class. I almost hurled all over the lab bench, but I got a 10 out of 10 on my quiz. Hell, yeah!"--casey, Pitt

"One night I got trashed off tequila shots and went down to one of our local bars. I ran into a senior frat guy and ended up getting a personal tour of his room. Details are fuzzy after that, but the next morning my jaw hurt like hell and he was seen limping."--Alex, Colgate

"the parties start at two a.m. Saturday and by the time you leave you can stumble into eight a.m. mass."--matt.pitt

"We Bang Chicks and Booze All Night."--John, Rollins

"At one party, all hell broke loose. I did two keg stands and on the second one, I threw up on the keg as I was being lowered. Gross, I know!"--Christina, Norte Dame

"A friend was making out with a girl and went to the bath room. When he came back he resumed making out with her, but he tasted something weird in her mouth. He later found out she had given another guy a blow job while he was in the bathroom and he was tasting that other guy."--Nate, Vanderbilt

"Your average loyola girl comes from a catholic all-girls school. When they get away from home, they go crazy. I've never seen so many blondes in my life."--Christopher, Loyola College, Maryland

Best Theme Parties

Mafia Wedding ? Dress for less (The less you wear, the less you pay) U+2666; Dirty Doctors and Nasty Nurses U+2665; Case Race U+2666; Pukefest At Texas: "The Goal is to Spell Out Texas Longhorns in Shots and Do them all."--Jonathan U+2660; Zbtahiti at Vanderbilt: "We fill the entire frat house with sand, set up tiki torches, create a waterfall with mist rooms and serve sangria. Last year I saw the greatest seminude wrestling match between two girls in the backyard."--Matt ? Foam Party at Washington: "We fill a basketball court with foam, get a local radio station to Dj and have 1500 people living it up."--Nic U+2665; Snow bowl at st. Lawrence University: "Everyone goes to a slope owned by the school. There are kegs, a chili cook-off, a big air contest. Slogan: just because it's cold doesn't mean we're frigid."--Anita ? The semiannual crapout at University Of Texas: "Afternoon drinking, makeshift meals, midnight drinking and tales around the fire. Slogan: sleep where you fall, just don't fall off the cliff."--Jonathan

