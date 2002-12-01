Downed & Dirty

In the late Seventies drinks with X-rated names first hit the bars. Remember those glorious years? Everyone was having sex on the beach (vodka, Midori, Chambord and pineapple juice) or, getting a blow job (Kahlua and Chambord topped with whipped cream). It seemed daring-but it was just a warm-up for dirtier things to come. Now girls love to yell for a slippery dick (pep-permint schnapps and amaretto) while the boys demand-a pink pussy (Campari) peach brandy and bitter lemon soda). Blame bartenders with too much time on their hands. Or join the fun, dude, with a muff diver (crème de cacao, cream, lime juice and lemon juice). Bottoms up!

[recipe_title]Parsian maid in a ménage à trois[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce Marie Brizard white crème de menthe[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Hennessy[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Courvoisier[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Rémy Martin[/drinkRecipe]

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a brandy snifter.

[recipe_title]tie me to the bedpost[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Midori[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Stolichnaya Limonnaya[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Malibu rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce sweet-and-sour mix[/drinkRecipe]

Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass.

[recipe_title]Ciclón Implant[/recipe_title]

(Grasshopper Too, Wayne, New Jersey)

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Ciclón rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Bacardi O[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce Chambord[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce amaretto[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ounces pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce sweet-and-sour mix[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Splash grenadine[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Cherry[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Lime wedge[/drinkRecipe]

Combine all liquids in a tall glass filled with ice. Stir. Garnish with cherry and lime wedge.

Bitch Slap

Fernet Brancamenta in a shot glass. Serve with a beer chaser.

[recipe_title]Italian Stallion[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 ounce Galliano[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 ounce crème de banana[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces heavy cream[/drinkRecipe]

Blend ingredients well with crushed ice and pour into a wineglass.

[recipe_title]Jackass[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Jack Daniel's[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce apricot-flavored brandy[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Baileys Irish Cream[/drinkRecipe]

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a shot glass.

[recipe_title]Kama Sutra[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ounces Alizé Red Passion[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Alizé Gold Passion[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass.

[recipe_title]Mother Pucker[/recipe_title]

Ice-cold Villa Massa Liquore di Limon- in a shot glass.

[recipe_title]Pussy-Whipped[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces Celtic Crossing liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 ounce brandy[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 ounce lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

Combine all ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice. Stir.

[recipe_title]G Spot Shot[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces Galliano[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces Midori[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce blue curaçao[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Cherry[/drinkRecipe]

Pour ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with cherry.

[recipe_title]Hot Box[/recipe_title]

(Terrible's Town Casino. Pahrump. Nevada)

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces Captain Morgan's Parrot Bay rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces Midori[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce cranberry juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Cherry[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Lemon wedge[/drinkRecipe]

Combine all liquid ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice and stir well. Garnish with cherry and lemon wedge.

[recipe_title]Black-and-Blue balls[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce 99 Blackberries schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Goldschläger liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ounces milk or cream[/drinkRecipe]

Mix all ingredients and chill. Serve as a shooter or in a rocks glass over ice.

[recipe_title]Bra Buster[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Smirnoff[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce triple sec[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Dash Tabasco sauce[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Combine ingredients in a shot glass.[/drinkRecipe]

[recipe_title]Sex on the Beach on a Cloudy Day[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Malibu rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce amaretto[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Carolans Irish Cream[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

Combine all ingredients in a rocks glass with ice. Stir.

[recipe_title]Sex With Patty[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 ounce Hot Sex schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce peppermint schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

Combine and serve in a well-chilled shot glass.

[recipe_title]Jack Meoff[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces apple jack[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Midori[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 ounces chilled 7Up[/drinkRecipe]

Combine first two ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake gently. Add 7Up. Serve in a collins glass.

[recipe_title]Zipper Head[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces Stolichnaya[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 ounce Chambord[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Splash club soda[/drinkRecipe]

Pour all ingredients over ice in rocks glass. Stir.

[recipe_title]Shagged Martini[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce sweet vermouth[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce Extase XO liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]13/4 ounces Beefeater[/drinkRecipe]

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass.

[recipe_title]G-String[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces Galliano[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]11/4 ounces Stolichnaya Razberi[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ounces orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Cherry[/drinkRecipe]

Combine liquid ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with cherry.

[recipe_title]Your Bent Banana[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce 99 Bananas schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Jägermeister[/drinkRecipe]

Combine in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a shot glass.

[recipe_title]Girl On Top[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ounces Kutskova vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ounces Giori Lemoncello Cream[/drinkRecipe]

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake slowly and strain into a chilled martini glass.

[recipe_title]Nuts and Nipples[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Baileys Irish Cream[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce butterscotch schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Frangelico[/drinkRecipe]

Combine in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass.

[recipe_title]Penis Colarous[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce Coco López cream of coconut[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce banana liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Coco Ribe[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce peach schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ounces pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend well. Pour into a cocktail glass and serve with an upright stirrer.

[recipe_title]Pink Twat[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ounces vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Rose's lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Splash sour mix[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Splash grenadine[/drinkRecipe]

Pour into a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.

[recipe_title]In the Sack[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ounces cream sherry[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ounces apricot nectar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 ounces orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Orange slice[/drinkRecipe]

Shake ingredients with ice. Strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with orange.

[recipe_title]Santa Claus is Coming[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Rumple Minze[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce cinnamon schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Midori[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Whipped cream[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Nutmeg[/drinkRecipe]

Combine all ingredients except the whipped cream and nutmeg in a shot glass. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with nutmeg.

[recipe_title]Boob Job[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]3 ounces Ciclón rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces Türi vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ounces milk[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 maraschino cherries[/drinkRecipe]

Combine the liquid ingredients in a blender filled with ice. Strain into two martini glasses. Garnish with cherries.

[recipe_title]Sperm Bank[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces Jose Cuervo Especial[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce cream[/drinkRecipe]

Layer in a shot glass.