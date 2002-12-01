Downed & Dirty
December, 2002
In the late Seventies drinks with X-rated names first hit the bars. Remember those glorious years? Everyone was having sex on the beach (vodka, Midori, Chambord and pineapple juice) or, getting a blow job (Kahlua and Chambord topped with whipped cream). It seemed daring-but it was just a warm-up for dirtier things to come. Now girls love to yell for a slippery dick (pep-permint schnapps and amaretto) while the boys demand-a pink pussy (Campari) peach brandy and bitter lemon soda). Blame bartenders with too much time on their hands. Or join the fun, dude, with a muff diver (crème de cacao, cream, lime juice and lemon juice). Bottoms up!
[recipe_title]Parsian maid in a ménage à trois[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce Marie Brizard white crème de menthe[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Hennessy[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Courvoisier[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Rémy Martin[/drinkRecipe]
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a brandy snifter.
[recipe_title]tie me to the bedpost[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Midori[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Stolichnaya Limonnaya[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Malibu rum[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1 ounce sweet-and-sour mix[/drinkRecipe]
Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass.
[recipe_title]Ciclón Implant[/recipe_title]
(Grasshopper Too, Wayne, New Jersey)
[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Ciclón rum[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Bacardi O[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce Chambord[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce amaretto[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]2 ounces pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1 ounce sweet-and-sour mix[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]Splash grenadine[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]Cherry[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]Lime wedge[/drinkRecipe]
Combine all liquids in a tall glass filled with ice. Stir. Garnish with cherry and lime wedge.
Bitch Slap
Fernet Brancamenta in a shot glass. Serve with a beer chaser.
[recipe_title]Italian Stallion[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]3/4 ounce Galliano[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]3/4 ounce crème de banana[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces heavy cream[/drinkRecipe]
Blend ingredients well with crushed ice and pour into a wineglass.
[recipe_title]Jackass[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Jack Daniel's[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce apricot-flavored brandy[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Baileys Irish Cream[/drinkRecipe]
Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a shot glass.
[recipe_title]Kama Sutra[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]2 ounces Alizé Red Passion[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Alizé Gold Passion[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1 ounce orange juice[/drinkRecipe]
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass.
[recipe_title]Mother Pucker[/recipe_title]
Ice-cold Villa Massa Liquore di Limon- in a shot glass.
[recipe_title]Pussy-Whipped[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces Celtic Crossing liqueur[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]3/4 ounce brandy[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]3/4 ounce lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]
Combine all ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice. Stir.
[recipe_title]G Spot Shot[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces Galliano[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces Midori[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce blue curaçao[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]Cherry[/drinkRecipe]
Pour ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with cherry.
[recipe_title]Hot Box[/recipe_title]
(Terrible's Town Casino. Pahrump. Nevada)
[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces Captain Morgan's Parrot Bay rum[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces Midori[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1 ounce orange juice[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1 ounce cranberry juice[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1 ounce pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]Cherry[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]Lemon wedge[/drinkRecipe]
Combine all liquid ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice and stir well. Garnish with cherry and lemon wedge.
[recipe_title]Black-and-Blue balls[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]1 ounce 99 Blackberries schnapps[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Goldschläger liqueur[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]2 ounces milk or cream[/drinkRecipe]
Mix all ingredients and chill. Serve as a shooter or in a rocks glass over ice.
[recipe_title]Bra Buster[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Smirnoff[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce triple sec[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]Dash Tabasco sauce[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]Combine ingredients in a shot glass.[/drinkRecipe]
[recipe_title]Sex on the Beach on a Cloudy Day[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Malibu rum[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce amaretto[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Carolans Irish Cream[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1 ounce pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]
Combine all ingredients in a rocks glass with ice. Stir.
[recipe_title]Sex With Patty[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]3/4 ounce Hot Sex schnapps[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce peppermint schnapps[/drinkRecipe]
Combine and serve in a well-chilled shot glass.
[recipe_title]Jack Meoff[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces apple jack[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Midori[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]3 ounces chilled 7Up[/drinkRecipe]
Combine first two ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake gently. Add 7Up. Serve in a collins glass.
[recipe_title]Zipper Head[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces Stolichnaya[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]3/4 ounce Chambord[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]Splash club soda[/drinkRecipe]
Pour all ingredients over ice in rocks glass. Stir.
[recipe_title]Shagged Martini[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce sweet vermouth[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce Extase XO liqueur[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]13/4 ounces Beefeater[/drinkRecipe]
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass.
[recipe_title]G-String[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces Galliano[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]11/4 ounces Stolichnaya Razberi[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]2 ounces orange juice[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]Cherry[/drinkRecipe]
Combine liquid ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with cherry.
[recipe_title]Your Bent Banana[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]1 ounce 99 Bananas schnapps[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Jägermeister[/drinkRecipe]
Combine in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a shot glass.
[recipe_title]Girl On Top[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]2 ounces Kutskova vodka[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]2 ounces Giori Lemoncello Cream[/drinkRecipe]
Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake slowly and strain into a chilled martini glass.
[recipe_title]Nuts and Nipples[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]1 ounce Baileys Irish Cream[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce butterscotch schnapps[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Frangelico[/drinkRecipe]
Combine in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass.
[recipe_title]Penis Colarous[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce Coco López cream of coconut[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce banana liqueur[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Coco Ribe[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/4 ounce peach schnapps[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]2 ounces pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]
Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend well. Pour into a cocktail glass and serve with an upright stirrer.
[recipe_title]Pink Twat[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]2 ounces vodka[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Rose's lime juice[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]Splash sour mix[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]Splash grenadine[/drinkRecipe]
Pour into a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.
[recipe_title]In the Sack[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]2 ounces cream sherry[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]2 ounces apricot nectar[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]3 ounces orange juice[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]Orange slice[/drinkRecipe]
Shake ingredients with ice. Strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with orange.
[recipe_title]Santa Claus is Coming[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Rumple Minze[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce cinnamon schnapps[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce Midori[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]Whipped cream[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]Nutmeg[/drinkRecipe]
Combine all ingredients except the whipped cream and nutmeg in a shot glass. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with nutmeg.
[recipe_title]Boob Job[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]3 ounces Ciclón rum[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces Türi vodka[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]2 ounces milk[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]2 maraschino cherries[/drinkRecipe]
Combine the liquid ingredients in a blender filled with ice. Strain into two martini glasses. Garnish with cherries.
[recipe_title]Sperm Bank[/recipe_title]
[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ounces Jose Cuervo Especial[/drinkRecipe]
[drinkRecipe]1/2 ounce cream[/drinkRecipe]
Layer in a shot glass.
Like what you see? Upgrade your access to finish reading.
- Access all member-only articles from the Playboy archive
- Join member-only Playmate meetups and events
- Priority status across Playboy’s digital ecosystem
- $25 credit to spend in the Playboy Club
- Unlock BTS content from Playboy photoshoots
- 15% discount on Playboy merch and apparel