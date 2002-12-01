Lani Todd, Miss December, 2002

I Can play any role," says Lani Todd. "I get bored sticking to the same style, so I love to change skins-a dominatrix one day, a rodeo girl the next. It's a fantasy and a total turn-on." The 21-year-old culture chameleon grew up in rural Pennsylvania, where she was home-schooled. "We were all artsy-fartsy kids," she says. "When I was 14, I taught myself how to play the guitar and became the lead singer in a local punk-chick band." Miss December says when she returns to Florida, where she has lived for two years and works as a cosmetologist and a model, she's going to get her groove back by taking guitar and voice lessons. "I'm strong-willed," she says. "I think people shouldn't tell you what you can and cannot do. I also believe in monogamy, but just because I love somebody doesn't mean he owns me, and vice versa. I listen to people talk about their relationships and I nearly bite my tongue off wanting to say, 'Let them live!' My boyfriend understands this and we get a real kick out of each other. I love going with him to an old redwood Victorian inn in Lancaster, Pennsylvania that has the most beautiful ambience. All you want to do after having a delicious dinner and some wine is go home and make love. I take life one day at a time and do everything that I can to be good to people. It's a basic philosophy, but it's what I live by."

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Lani Todd

Ambitions: Pursue a modeling and acting career and also continue playing, singing and writing music.

Turn-Ons: Black clothing, crazy stylish hair, sensitivity, a good sense of humor and very soft lips.

Turnoffs: Egos, muscles that are too big for the person, mean people.

The Wildest Outfit I Ever Wore: A dominatrix outfit. Black vinyl dress that buckles up the front, platform vinyl boots, vinyl lace-up gloves, a leather collar and a riding crop.

Five CDS that rock my world: U2's "Joshua Tree" and "All That You Can't Leave Behind," No Doubt's "Tragic Kingdom," The Doors' "Greatest Hits," Sarah McLachlan's "Fumbling Toward Ecstasy."

Funny Pet Story: One of my cats was, by mistake, sealed into a wall during some repair work in my bathroom. I found him eight hours later by cutting a hole in the wall. He was fine.

