Pink & Her Amazing Wonderdog, Fucker

If you ever have the pleasure to meet Alecia Moore—a.k.a.Pink—buy her a beer, give her a smoke (menthol), kick back and shut up. The girl is a storyteller. At 23, she has racked up her share of arrest stories, drug stories, love stories and success stories. She's won a Grammy. Her first CD, "Can't Take Me Home," went double platinum. Her second, "Missundaztood," has been in the "Billboard" top 200 for a year. And wait until you see her sing live, as tens of thousands did when she toured with Lenny Kravitz this summer.

Q: Your name, Pink, is a euphemism for vagina right? A: Right. I've never been able to tell the real story. Matt, my best friend to this day, had never seen a white girl's thing. For months he was begging me, "Please show me! I won't touch it! I won't think of you differently!" I was always like, "Fuck you! You're like my brother." He was so persistent that I finally gave in. We were in the back of a car—probably going to get weed—and I'm like, "Here you go." He goes, "Aah! It's pink!"

Q: How old were you when you got into drugs? A: Thirteen. Eleven if you count weed. I was an early bloomer, but it's good because I stopped young, too. I (continued on page 188)Pink(continued from page 147) could be doing all kinds of crazy shit, but it's not tempting at all.

Q: Have you tried everything?

A: Almost. When I was 15, a good friend died of a heroin overdose. I would never go there.

Q: In school, you wrote several papers about legalizing marijuana. Is it true you haven't done drugs since 1995?

A: I don't consider pot a drug. It's a plant. It comes from the earth. George Washington smoked it.

Q: Do you still smoke it?

A: I quit six months ago. I always said I'd be a grandma who grew weed in her attic and taught her kids to roll joints. But I quit. I don't like how it makes me feel.

Q: Any other vices?

A: I love gambling. I make everybody gamble with me on the bus. Blackjack, spades, dice, Monopoly. We play on per diem so you can only lose about $200. I always win. But then I buy everyone dinner.

Q: Do you cheat?

A: Sometimes.

Q: You met your boyfriend, motocross star Carey Hart, at the 2001 X Games. Was it love at first sight?

A: I shook his hand and five minutes later he broke 14 bones. I had a big effect on him.

Q: Are you able to be a normal couple?

A: Neither of us is normal. We can be party animals. We can make it a Blockbuster night.

Q: Aren't you banned from Blockbuster for stealing a copy of Showgirls?

A: I am! I use his membership. I rack up his bill. Not long ago I was home in Philly and my mom was like, "Let's go get a movie." So we went to the Blockbuster where I was arrested, and I'm like, "I can't go in there." She's like, "They won't remember you." But they did.

Q: Do you regret dropping out of school?

A: Not for a second. Education is important, but it doesn't necessarily cater to artistic people.

Q: Have you always been a girl who doesn't care what people think?

A: I'm sensitive. My feelings get hurt easily. I decided at a young age not to let people take advantage of me. Kids can be cruel. I was made fun of a lot. I was eccentric. I wore high heels in first grade. I got tripped off the bus. I got all the jokes. But I love a good fight.

Q: When was the last time you brawled?

A: It's been a while. Wanted to and have been is a big difference. If I weren't worried about lawsuits, there would be two guys from last night still unconscious on the floor. We went to a bar in Boston and this drunk guy was running his fingers through my hair. Then he stole my beer. Long story short, he goes, "In my country—" And I go, "In my country it's Ok to beat people over the head with your pool stick." Guy groupies are crazy.

They like me to sign their asses. But now, all guys want to talk to me about is my boyfriend. I'm like, "Fuck!" But I get more female groupies.

Q: Have you ever been with a woman?

A: When I was 13, I kissed a girl I had a big crush on. It was fun. I was on ecstasy. She left me for my brother. I've stayed away from girls ever since.

Q: After meeting Carey, how long did you wait to have sex?

A: I haven't had sex with him yet. Just kidding! I do like to wait. My body is special. You only get as much respect as you command. But it depends. Impulses are impulses. I'm in constant conflict.

Q: Because of your sexual image, do guys expect you to get freaky in bed?

A: I was watching a VH1 ranking of the 25 sexiest rock stars. I was number seven. The guy goes, "Pink looks tough, like she'll slap you around all night." Carey and I were in bed, about to go to sleep. I was like, "We can't go to sleep. I have to slap you around all night." We just laughed, rolled over and went to sleep.

Q: Are you sexually adventurous?

A: I want to be. I live vicariously through my gay friends. Tying up would be fun. And I think all guys should definitely know penetration. It's only fair.

Q: Are you a giver or a receiver?

A: I'm a receiver. I will receive anytime.

Q: Do you get recognized everywhere?

A: Yeah. The moles on my face give me away. They were my favorite body part until I got drunk, passed out and my friends played connect the dots. I could not get the permanent marker off.

Q: You have several tattoos, including one that says What Goes Around Comes Around on your wrist. How many in all?

A: I think I'm up to 11. Carey and I got matching true-love tattoos. Since his last name is Hart, I got a red heart with Love written behind it. He got Pink on his ass.

Q: How was winning a Grammy at 22?

A: Weird. I didn't feel like it was mine. Growing up, I was into independent sports. I was a gymnast. If I didn't get first place, I wouldn't clap for anybody else. I was a total bitch brat. I haven't grown out of that yet. When I won the Grammy I was happy and my parents were proud, but I felt like I was winning it for the team. I'm waiting for my own.

Q: Anything to tell us about Lady Marmalade collaborators Mya, Lil' Kim and Christina Aguilera?

A: I can't say anything bad. I don't hang out with them. Mya is awesome. Lil' Kim is vulgar but sweet. Christina is Christina. We'll leave it at that.

Q: Speaking of divas, didn't Beyoncé freak out when you introduced her to your dog, Fucker, at the MTV Awards?

A: Oh, yeah. She's a church girl. She wasn't ready for that. She was like, "He's precious! What's his name?" I'm like, "Fucker." She's like, "Back to you, Kurt."