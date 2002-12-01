Playboy Music Poll 2002

Justin Timberlake enough free time to reconsider his solo career. Bluegrass is still going strong, and singer-songwriters and artists including John Mayer, the Vines and the Strokes are making clubs important venues again. It's time for you to participate in these changes, so sharpen your pencil or go online at Playboy.com and vote

Hip-Hop

Hip-Hop Artist

Hip-Hop CD

R&B

R&B Artist

R&B CD

Electronic

Electronic

Next Big Thing

Next Big Thing

Soundtracks

Soundtracks

Reissues

Reissues

Jazz

Jazz Artist

Jazz CD

Hall of Fame

Country

Country

Country CD

Country CD

Rock

Artist

Group

Rock CD

Eminem and Nelly both had new CDs and battled for the top of the charts. Ashanti blew up big.

Between the Johnny Cash, Elvis and Sun records reissues, Sam Phillips can rightly take a few bows.

Cher has threatened to stop touring, and the Talking Heads played on the same stage. What a year.

Alternative country kept rolling this year, and Ralph Stanley got the kudos he deserves.

Mail your entry no later than December 15, 2002.

The stripped-down sound of the White Stripes and the arena sound of the Boss both made the charts.