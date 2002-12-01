Sex Stars-2002

The key to being a sex star? A ripped body, eye-popping talent, a lust for the limelight and—sometimes—the moves to make history. In 2002 we cheered as Halle Berry became the first black woman to win a Best Actress Oscar, chuckled when Anna Nicole Smith let E cameras film her every move and grooved while singer-songwriter Alicia Keys raised the bar for rock stars with a brain and a bod. Tom left Nicole, Angelina left Billy Bob, but then they sizzled solo. A new generation of pumped-up dudes busted onto the scene: The Rock ruled as The Scorpion King, and Vin Diesel's rise to fame crowned him the new Schwarzenegger. This year's Sex Stars kept filling theaters with warm bodies, and we dug it.