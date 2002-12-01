Worldcom's business plan was to lay huge amounts of cable. That had us all thinking—emerging growth. Alas, the bigwigs managed to misstate $7 billion in profits. Fortunately—as with many corporations—the core value at Worldcom is its personnel. With the company in bankruptcy, we decided to uncover its underlying assets and strip its human resources. These telecom employees really ring our bell—and there's no way to overstate their nicely balanced ledgers. Forget Lifo-Fifo. These girls are boffo.

cash in with more women of worldcom at the playboy video jukebox at cyber. playboy.com.