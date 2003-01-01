Centerfalds on Sex

On Linking Oral Sex

I love to give oral sex. but the guy has to be kempt prefer for him to be trimmed down there, just be cause I have more auuess. I like a well-groomed man. Then I can get to more areas, and I think the sensation is better, too. I love it I can come from giving him oral sex. I don't even have to touch myself. I can get really excited from that, but it helps if he's really into it, too. I like having lots of eye contact when I'm doing if. I like to see him get really excited.

What I Learn when I watch men Masturbate

It's great to watch the man I love masturbate. Masturbation is another dimension. You can do things to yourself and he can do things to himself and you do things to each other, and it's a whole other thing. It doesn't need to be in bed on top of each other or bending over, or whatever. It's more the visual that's exciting. I want to watch his technique and see what he likes. Knowing what he likes is a big turn-on, because the more I get in tune with it, the better sex gets.

Every man has a different technique. With oral sex, guys like different things. Some guys don't like it if you go up and down really fast, and some guys do. Some guys want you to be rough, and some want you to be gentle and slow.

