Rebecca Ramos, Miss January, 2003

Rebecca ramos must have had litigants lined up for blocks when she practiced law in the Lone Star State. Although Miss January graduated magna cum laude with a B.B.A. in finance and passed the bar, the San Antonio native did a career 180 and became a pharmaceutical representative five years ago. "I was a lawyer at a large firm for three years before I moved to Ireland with my fiancé," she says. "That didn't work out, but when I came back I met someone who was a manager at a pharmaceutical company, and he offered me a position." Rebecca boasts a Mexican heritage--and a highly distinguished one. "My grandfather, Henry Gonzalez, was the first Mexican American in the Texas state senate, and he went on to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives for 30 years, where he became chairman of the Banking and Finance Committee. I remember being in the second grade and reading about him in our history books. My uncle, Charlie Gonzalez, succeeded my grandfather in Congress after he stepped down."

Now it's Rebecca's turn to follow family tradition and make history. At 35, she's the oldest woman ever to become a Playmate, and she is proud to help shatter preconceptions about the women who pose for Playboy. "It's a culturally diverse country, so it makes sense to feature different women," she says. "You don't have to be a skinny supermodel in your early 20s to be a Playmate." Rebecca kept surprising us, especially when she described what kind of guy she's attracted to. "I love men who are cerebral, almost nerdy," she says. "It's not about looks for me at all. If he's wild on the inside or has a wealth of knowledge, I love it!" She gives a throaty laugh when we ask about her idea of a perfect romantic evening. "I can tell women stress over that question, probably sitting in the makeup chair," she says. "One said her perfect date was 'a candlelit dinner in Paris, then a walk on the beach.' I'm thinking, What beach in Paris? I would like to stay at the Hôtel de Paris Monte Carlo in Monaco and take a romantic stroll on the Riviera, followed by amazing sex. That would be ideal."

Rebecca says she would like to move to Los Angeles because it would be a "fun, liberal place to live" for a while. "I would love to be married at some point," she says. "I want a meaningful relationship, and I feel like I've waited this long for a reason. Within the next five years, I hope to meet that wonderful person."

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Rebecca Are Ramos

Bust:34DD

Waist: 24

Hip: 34

Height: 5'5"

Weight: 110

Birth Date: 8.26.67

Birth place: San Antonio, Texas

Ambitions: To pursue a meaningful personal and Professional path with passion.

Turn-Ons: A man who is intelligent, confident, has a sense of humor and is adventurous.

Turnoffs: Men who are controlling, disrespectful, dishonest and insensitive to a woman's needs.

Earliest Childhood Memory: A family christmas gathering where I was playing with an old Mrs. Beasley doll given to me by an aunt.

I have a weakness for: Chocolate.

I am most proud of: my education, independence, physical fitness and my family's accomplishments in politics.

If I had more Time, I would: Become fluent in Spanish and travel the orient and South America.

