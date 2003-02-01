Clint's daughter makes our day

How do you wind up normal when your dad is Dirty Harry? Or when he's the outlaw Josey Wales? Well, you spend a lot of time hanging out on movie sets watching your father become a god of Hollywood. Then you reach adulthood and find you've acquired useful skills and talent. And if you're Alison Eastwood, it turns out you're beautiful to boot. Alison rides horses, shoots pool and even brings home the bacon with her own clothing company. Her first major acting role was opposite John Cusack in Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997). In theaters this month, she teams up with Christopher Walken and Chazz Palminteri in Poolhall Junkies. "I've always been kind of a tomboy, so it worked out really well," says Alison. "Even though I don't get to play pool in the movie, between scenes we'd go shoot pool, play the whole crew and the cast." And she can handle a cue. "Yeah, that's what happens when you spend enough of your upbringing in dark bars. I've had my crazy days. I was a wild teenager. Most people party at college and into their 20s. I got it out of the way by the time I was 20. By then I was pretty much monogamous and living a quiet life." These days, Alison says, "just put on an Otis Redding album, pour a glass of wine and I'm there." She can sit on the dock of our bay anytime.

"I grew up on the sets," Alison says. "That's probably one of the reasons I wanted to get into acting. It felt natural to me to be in that environment." But Alison took a roundabout route into acting, starting as a fashion model in Europe. "I worked enough to pay my way. It was a great experience, but I wasn't considered a supermodel." So she took up stage acting, which led to screen work. She also runs her own apparel company, Eastwood Ranch. ("The clothes are rugged, vintage-inspired, ranch-inspired, but also sexy—I'm wearing some on the cover." Alison's clothes have found fans in such stars as George Clooney, Natasha Henstridge and Charlize Theron.) Still, she never lets her work keep her from her passion—horses. "I grew up on a big chunk of property in Carmel. I would ride horses from a stable down the street. I started out riding English and I had Thoroughbreds, but they were just too much of a handful for me. Now I'm a big fan of the American quarter horse. It's a sturdy, dependable breed I can always rely on to be mellow." And, just to be clear, Alison isn't a sidesaddle debutante. "I've mucked my share of stalls. I get my boots dirty." But she sure cleans up nice.

