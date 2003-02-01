Playboy's Cyber Girls

control your joystick

There's no better way to get your hard drive spinning than by overloading it with Playboy.com's Cyber Girls. Since September 2000 the Cyber Club has featured a new beauty every week with the potential to bust out of your monitor. At the end of each month Cyber Club members vote for their favorite model, and the winner is rewarded with a Cyber Girl of the Month pictorial and video. Of 52 girls chosen last year, the 12 pictured here got your vote for having the most byte. Stephanie Heinrich was the first Cyber Girl to become a Playmate, but she isn't the last. Who could be next? The Alabama slammer? The wedding planner? Rollergirl? The karate kid? Whoever does will be the focus of a lot of attention, so we decided to ask some preliminary questions. For instance, what gets you in the mood? "Strawberries are moist, have nice color and good shape and are great to feed to your lover," says Carolee Bass. Tavania Kaye says, "I'm a sucker for full lips. If his lips look that good, chances are he knows how to use them." Aubrie Lemon loves to flirt, saying, "It's so much fun to tease with words and looks." We're not teasing, though: These girls may make you want to download.

You'll find Dozens more sexy Cyber girls at cyber.Playboy.com.