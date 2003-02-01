Shipshape Charis

miss february goes overboard for adventure

To the trained and the untrained eye alike, Charis Boyle comes across as a shameless thrill seeker. "I'm driven and competitive," she says. The 26-year-old Virginia native is an adept horseman with a metalsmithing degree who is eager to acquire skills with more practical life applications. "I learned glassblowing. It's a beautiful art, and I have a decent set of lungs," she says, laughing. Now the erstwhile iron forger and jewelry maker is vice president of Primacy Cos., which owns nightclubs and restaurants along the East Coast, including the innovative D.C. club Nation. "Along with a team of architects, I design the look of each venue, down to the lighting fixtures and matchbooks," she says. When Manny Puig from Animal Planet's Extreme Contact tried to turn her attention from nightspots to wild critters, Charis was happy to take off to Florida for the challenge. "We talked for hours—he showed me pictures of sharks and we became interested in what each other did," she says. "He said, 'Come jump into the ocean and we'll feed 800-pound groupers for the show.' I'm going to do a few episodes because I like fun stunts that get me noticed and also help me conquer my fears." Is Miss February daring at love, too? "I don't believe in love at first sight, but I think there can be lust at first sight," she purrs. "For me, it's not about the way someone looks; it's his personality that makes him sexy. Showing initiative and creativity in making something romantic drives me crazy. I love that. It could be a candlelit picnic in the backyard or being flown to Paris—simple or grand, it doesn't matter. I'm not one to plan ahead. I just take opportunities as they come."

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Charis Boyle

Bust: 34

Waist: 24

Hips: 34

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 120

Birth date: 8.31.76

Birthplace: Alexandria, Virginia

Ambitions: I try to stay focused on the simple things that are important in life because my ambitions are forever changing.

Turn-Ons: Honest and confident. Assertive and spontaneous. It's all in the eyes, but nice lips and a cute butt don't hurt either!

Turnoffs: Weak, shallow and generally unhappy people. Hairy backs, Billy Bob teeth and someone who makes a lot of noise when they eat.

My ethnic background: Dutch, English & American Indian.

A Charity that I Support: Leukemia & Lymphoma Foundation.

My Favorite Hobbies/Sports: Horseback riding, of course! I love anything outdoors—canoeing, camping, snowboarding, on and off road motorcycles and fast cars.

Other Modeling work that I've done: Nothing as exciting as Playboy, but I am currently busy with many projects. Stay tuned!

You'll find more of Charis at cyber.playboy.com.