Dave Grohl

The Donnas

Playboy: Which city has the best groupies?

Anderson: None. You'd be amazed how few guys we meet. The guys who try to get backstage are wasted and dirty and probably wouldn't be hot if they were clean and sober. They're either young enough to be illegal or old enough to be our dads.

Playboy: Britney, Christina or Avril?

Anderson: That's so easy--Britney. She's head and shoulders above the rest. She has a better attitude, a better body. I love her body. We talk about it constantly.

Playboy: What's the most annoying trend in music?

Anderson: The rap-rock mixture--I'd say no to that whole genre. It's testos-terone and nothing else. It would have been fine if Limp Bizkit blew up and then just went away. But they had to spawn a goddamn revolution in music.

Playboy: Favorite Osbourne?

Anderson: Because Kelly's close to our age, she's fascinating. But Jack has way funnier lines. And he likes Zoolander, which is a plus.

Playboy: Can you defend a bad song?

Anderson: The Fat Boys' Are You Ready for Freddy? Fred Krueger raps with the Fat Boys. How can you not love that song? It's a fucking musical masterpiece. We have it on the bus. Sometimes we listen to it before we play.

Playboy: Favorite Madonna phase?

Anderson: Before the accent, before the Pilates, before the babies.