Trent Reznor Q & A

Auto Modellista (PlayStation 2). Race cars from Toyota, Mitsubishi, Subaru and others across cityscapes, countrysides and dirt tracks. Dust the competition and you'll earn upgrades such as suspension, tires and turbine kits. Don't be fooled by the colorful cartoon cars--opponents are aggressive and tough. It's our new favorite racing game--especially in the online multiplayer mode. Too bad a car-sickness bag isn't included.

***

Tron 2.0 (PC). As in the original film, the action in Tron 2.0 takes place inside a computer, where you'll take on the role of a "user'' who's been digitalized and now must battle security programs and hostile viruses while hoping not to be reformatted. Use light cycles, guided missiles, throwing discs and other cool gear to conquer your hard drive. Maybe you'll get lucky and run across the porn that you just downloaded.

***

PlanetSide (PC). From what we've seen of military life, a sci-fi army is much more our speed. We signed on for PlanetSide, a multiplayer online game from the people behind EverQuest. Like its predecessor, PlanetSide is playable 24 hours a day. To get in the trench, you'll enlist as a soldier and align with one of three warring empires. Soldiers can band with allies, working together in roles such as sniper, driver, scout and pilot. When your posse is in place, go ahead and battle for control of entire continents, deploying thousands of players. If you survive through all this action, you'll advance in rank and earn access to new weapons and implants to customize your soldier. Got fragged anyway? Just reenlist as a new character. Only this time, sign up with a winning team, grunt.

***

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Xbox and PC). Any half-assed Jedi could have guessed there would be plenty of Star Wars video games to choose from this year. But fans are salivating over the series' first-ever role-playing game. Players create a character, choose a path (a good or evil one) and accompany a party of humans, aliens and droids across 10 huge worlds in the midst of a war between the Jedi and the Sith. All the action takes place approximately 4000 years before the events of Episode I, which is just enough space to prevent Jar Jar Binks from violating our restraining order.

***

NBA Street Vol. 2 (PlayStation 2, Xbox and GameCube). Without referees to hide behind, NBA legends Dr. J and Wilt the Stilt are exposed to the full wrath of your elbow throws and body checks. Unleash special moves to burn 145 NBA stars, 25 all-time greats and six street legends on street courts ranging from Rucker Park to the Cage. Alley-oop off Larry Bird's head and keep the trash talk flowing. Just watch out for Sprewell--he's got a temper.