Centerfolds on Sex: Daphine Duplaix

How I warmed up to oral sex I had my first boyfriend when I was 16. We had sex, but when it came to oral sex--that took forever. I just couldn't do it. It was probably nine months after we started sleeping together before I would try. I'd put my head by it, I would look at it, play with it. There were days and days when I'd just stare at it, thinking, Let's just be friends. Then one day I decided to go ahead and throw caution to the wind. And now I'm a master at it.

How my breasts feel since I had my boob job

My breasts were never particularly sensitive until I got my new boobs. They're not sensitive in a sexual way--I mean, they feel good when they are touched, but it's more like, "Ooh, that tickels." It doesn't affect me down there. But before I had the operation, I didn't have sensitivity at all.

My Sexual Appetite

I can go about two weeks before my sexual appetite kicks in. I don't reach orgasm through regular intercourse--only from oral sex or from being manually stimulated. When I am having sex, my boyfriend and I can go on for hours, three or four times a day. Sometimes I give myself an orgasm during sex, sometimes not. What's really I crazy is that I get hornier when he comes. I don't want him to stop.

My Special Secret

I love it when my butt is rubbed, and that comes from way back. My mom used to rub it when I was little. Like, if I were lying down next to her, she'd just rub my butt while we were watching TV. So now everybody has to rub my butt. If you're in a relationship with me, rub my butt.