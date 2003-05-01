See that orange jacket? The one with the side slash pockets and mesh lining? That's ours. It's a Cole-Haan ($145). But when she asked, we just had to give it to her. And along with it, we gave her our brown umbrella with leather trim and wooden handle by Ghurka ($195). We were happy to be of service--spring can be cruel. We all need gear to beat back the wind and fight off the rain. And these days, we need gear that's tailored for the situation--every weather condition and social setting must be met and conquered. We've field-tested tons of clothing--for water resistance, comfort and utility--and found the best outfits and accessories for the most common situations. (Her bikini is by Poko Pano, $64, and her sandals are by Stuart Weitzman, $190.)

Where and How To Buy On Page 156.