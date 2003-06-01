Christina Santiago, Playmate of the Year

The road leading to Playmate of the Year has more twists than a contortionists' convention, and no one knows this better than Christina Santiago. Last year, when the no-nonsense Puerto Rican beauty from Chicago lost out on Fox TV's reality series Girl Next Door: The Search for a Playboy Centerfold, it seemed her Playmate dream was over. But finalist Christina had made a lasting impression and soon returned as Miss August.

Christina says she's proud to help demonstrate that Playboy features genuine beauties, and she isn't shy about touting the benefits of a natural physique. "First of all, real breasts feel better—they don't feel like you're squeezing volleyballs," she says. "Plus, more than a mouthful is just too much."

We caught up with Christina as she was settling into the Playboy Mansion while looking for an apartment in Los Angeles. She plans to share her digs with Miss September Shallan Meiers, whom she met on Girl Next Door. "Shallan and I just jelled," she says. "She's a cool, sweet girl. First impressions are important to me." Christina has a matter-of-fact attitude toward her showbiz career, too. "I'm taking classes and going around to agencies," she says. "I still want to act, but if a few years go by and I'm still not where I want to be, I'll drop the idea and do something else."

You don't have to worry that Christina will be blinded by the klieg lights. "I'll always try to keep a straight head on my shoulders," she says. "I'm very friendly, but it's hard to meet people in LA. I welcome good conversation with men who are funny and ready with a compliment, but I don't like phony lines. I've been to lots of Hollywood parties and I've met a few famous people: Robert De Niro is really cool, and Eminem is on my to-do list. But half the time I'm just Chill Girl—I'd rather go to a club or some dive bar and drink beer with friends. If I ever see myself turning into something else, I will get on an airplane and go back home."

