Surf & Skate
June, 2003
Like what you see? Upgrade your access to finish reading.
Articles from the Playboy archive are only available to Playboy Members. Purchase a Playboy Membership to instantly unlock this article, and enjoy additional benefits available only to our esteemed Members.
- Access all member-only articles from the Playboy archive
- Join member-only Playmate meetups and events
- Priority status across Playboy’s digital ecosystem
- $25 credit to spend in the Playboy Club
- Unlock BTS content from Playboy photoshoots
- 15% discount on Playboy merch and apparel