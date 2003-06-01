Tailor James, Miss June, 2003

You have seen Tailor James before. The 22-year-old Canadian ice-melter was one of the girls featured in our February 2003 Cyber Girls pictorial. "A friend of mine is a photographer, and it was his idea to try the whole Playboy thing," says Tailor. "It's funny—most of my baby pictures are of my cousin and me running around nude in my grandmother's backyard. I guess things haven't changed much."

Tailor calls the Toronto area home and has lived there her entire life. She started modeling at 17, posing for calendars and doing catalog work. "I was extremely independent, and when I was 18 I wanted to move out on my own," she says. "Well, you know how teenagers are: They don't want to obey rules. I had a good upbringing and sometimes I wish that I had stayed home a little longer, but that's life." Even on her own, Tailor had the discipline to broaden her horizons. "I've studied marketing, aesthetics and image consulting, and I am very interested in homeopathic medicine," she says. "It has never been my goal to become an actress, or famous. When I was little, I really wanted to go to Los Angeles because I was a big Barbie fan and it seemed like she was from LA. It was a little girl's dream come true."

Miss June says she's over the club scene and is more interested in her career. "I'm designing a line of panties that I plan to sell on my website and in stores. I'm a stay-at-home kind of girl now," she admits. "I have a few close girlfriends, and I find it's really important to surround myself with good people. With guys, the first thing that I notice is eye contact, or lack thereof. I love big hands, but it has nothing to do with the myth, even though I think that's pretty much true. They just make me feel tiny. I love to cuddle, so when a guy has big hands it makes me feel safe. It's also a psychological thing." Don't get the impression that Tailor is house bound, though. "I love life and don't get bored easily," she says. "Any evening can be romantic provided I'm with someone whose company I enjoy. One day I'd like to have a family and a rewarding career. As long as I'm healthy and happy in whatever I choose to pursue, that's all that matters."

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Tailor James

Bust: 34 D

Waist: 24

Hips: 34

Height: 5'4"

Weight: 110 lbs

Birth Date: 07/21/1980

Birthplace: Mississauga, Ontario (Toronto)

Ambitions: To be happy & successful with whatever I choose to pursue, and to be a great mother & wife.

Turn-ons: Intelligence, Confidence, Honesty, Cologne, Hot Bubble Baths, Food, Candlelight.

Turnoffs: Egotistical, Materialistic & Superficial People, Jealousy, Ignorance, Lack of Independence, Poor Hygiene.

Why I took time off from Modeling: To make some time for myself & to clear my mind. Now I am ready to go!

Why should people visit Toronto? Toronto is a great city for shopping and nightlife, and is an all-around beautiful city to experience (with lots of snow in the winter).

Two Books on My Night Tables: I Know This Much is True (Wally Lamb), Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus (John Gray).

Three things always in My Fridge: Hellmann's Mayonnaise, Hummus & Veggies.