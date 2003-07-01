Centerfolds On Sex: Rebecca Scott

How Guys Should Kiss

A lot of guys don't know how to kiss. Their mouths are too tight because they're nervous and insecure. They need to loosen up their jaws and lips. I want a man to put his tongue in my mouth and deep-kiss me. I want wild kissing and sweet kissing at the same time. I like my breasts fondled a lot, and not just the nipples. I want his hands around the outside of my breasts, holding them. I like my breasts and butt touched at the same time—one hand cupping my cheek and the other cupping my breast so I feel like his hands are engulfing my whole body—with plenty of kissing all the while.

I like a man who knows how to work the show

I had great chemistry with one guy. We just hit it off sexually. He was a really good kisser and knew how to touch my body. He would caress my nipples with his big, callused, construction-worker hands and then gently explore every curve of my body. He was so good at oral sex, he would give me orgasms that way. He'd rub back and forth with his fingers and lick with his tongue and then put his finger in my anus and kiss it. He touched my breasts, my stomach—everywhere. He'd flick my clitoris with his tongue, then kiss everyplace else and come back. I always tell guys to go down on a woman like you're making out with her vagina. A man has to want it, he has to put the whole thing in his mouth. You can't make someone be into something; they either are or they are not. And yeah, he has to make the sounds and grab me passionately. I want him to kiss my anus because I would do that for him. I want him to do all of that. Because that proves he doesn't think any part of me is disgusting and that's when he can really get into making love. Nothing is gross. I don't care what's coming out of my body. I would lick anything off him. And I want him to feel free enough to lick anything off me.

Rebecca Scott