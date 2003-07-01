The One With the Missing Button

There's a little more of Jennifer Aniston on public display these days, with appearances in the recent movie Bruce Almighty with Jim Carrey and in an upcoming romantic comedy with Ben Stiller and Debra Messing. We'll take the plunge with her anytime.

Isn't She a Doll?

Maybe you caught Emarie Doll in Britney Spears's music video Boys or in Filipinas Magazine in 2002. If not, here's your chance to catch up.

Start Her Up

It's good to be Ron Wood's daughter. Just ask Leah. After landing a modeling deal with cosmetics giant Lancôme, she decided to follow in dad's footsteps and choose a music career instead.

We Get Rie's Point

Rie Rasmussen, who made out with Rebecca Romijn-Stamos in Femme Fatale, made fans look twice at the Victoria's Secret fashion show. Here's another glance.

Music Man

Cody Chesnutt, fresh from a tour with the Roots, sings "All I want is pussy/Give me some religion/A brand new Cadillac/And a winning lotto ticket" on his critically acclaimed CD, The Headphone Masterpiece. Plug in.

That's a Mouthful

Maybe you would like to tell calendar girl and video model Crissy Moran that this underwear isn't edible. We're speechless.

New Girl in Town

Wearing a smile and not much else, Petra Nemcova, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit-issue cover girl, models for both Max Factor and Cartier.