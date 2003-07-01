Playboy Goes to War

While the technology of war has changed over the decades, one thing remains constant: When our soldiers go overseas, they take part of America with them. In the Vietnam era, GIs carried Playboy in their packs (left) and they flocked to see the Playmates who accompanied USO tours. In both Persian Gulf wars, Operation Playmate reached out to soldiers. Today's coverage brings the war into our living rooms, but it is a more traditional medium—that of the girl next door—that maintains the connection with the home front.