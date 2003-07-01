Liv Tyler: Model-actress; raised by one rock star (Todd Rundgren) only to find out her natural father is another rock star.

Dad: Aerosmith motormouth Steven Tyler.

Her career highlight: Now immortalized among the Dungeons-and-Dragons set as Elf warrior princess Arwen in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Father-to-daughter fame ratio: 2 to 1. Though Liv is more than just long legs and oddly familiar bee-stung lips, Steven is a rock-and-roll institution.

Nona Gaye: Actress, former Prince girlfriend-collaborator on minor 1995 album The Gold Experience (she once described their relationship as "a whirlwind of head trips and mind screws").

Dad: Soul genius Marvin Gaye.

Her career highlight: Playing Muhammad Ali's wife Belinda with Will Smith in Ali.

Father-to-daughter fame ratio: 40 to 1. Between Sexual Healing and Let's Get It On, you can't get through a night on the town without hearing Marvin's miraculous voice.

Ione Skye: Actress with a string of hit movies in the Eighties, now a painter and housewife.

Dad: Has-been folk-rocker Donovan.

Her career highlight: John Cusack's boom-box serenade in Say Anything.

Father-to-daughter fame ratio: 1 to 1. When she was starring in Wayne's World and married to Beastie Boy Adam Horovitz, it looked like Ione had the edge. Now, both generations have become candidates for Where Are They Now?

Jade Jagger: Jewelry designer, representing all rock daughters trying to make it in the fashion business (from A-list designer Stella McCartney to Keith Richards' Gap-model daughters, Alexandra and Theodora).

Dad: Hope you guess his name.

Her career highlight: Recent cover of British GQ—take that, Jerry Hall!

Father-to-daughter fame ratio: 100 to 1. It remains to be seen whether stadiums can be filled with fans screaming for brooches and necklaces.

Norah Jones: 24-year-old sensation whose sultry, jazzy Come Away With Me— one of the least likely number one albums ever—has sold 5 million copies.

Dad: Sitar master Ravi Shankar.

Her career highlight: Sweep of the 2003 Grammy Awards.

Father-to-daughter fame ratio: 1 to 3. Shankar, India's greatest musical export, hasn't racked up the platinum that his daughter has. Let's see if she can sell out concerts when she's 83, like her old man.