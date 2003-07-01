Faux Joe took a shine to Zora Andrich because she was so different from the other 19 contestants on the hit reality show—including lovely runner-up Sarah Kozar, who graced our pages last issue. While the pack stormed the hot tub in bikinis and dreamed of a life of luxury, winner Zora played it sweet—by her own rules. Fortunately, those rules don't preclude having fun. For proof, look no further than the peekaboo top she donned for this shot. Joe's Freudian slip—"Did you get that breast in Paris?"—really makes sense here. Zora's New Jersey hometown feted her with Zora Day in March. Now we all can celebrate.