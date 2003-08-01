Centerfolds On Sex: Shauna Sand

My Favorite Encounter

I was driving fast down the Pacific Coast Highway at 1:30 in the morning and I turned onto Wilshire and stopped at a red light, and my tire fell off. So I grabbed my cell phone and found the name of this French guy I'd met while working on a shoot. He showed up, fixed my tire like a pro, looked up at me with grease all over his white shirts and told me I couldn't drive home on the spare because it was too dangerous. He suggested I follow him to his house--10 minutes away--for my safety, of course.

When we got there he showed me to his guest room and told me I could sleep there if I wanted. I asked to see his room. I wanted to cuddle with him--after the ordeal and all. We started kissing--but like for an hour. Then we just rolled around naked on each other. We didn't have sex for at least a couple of hours. But when we did, it was incredible. I had five orgasms. I find myself still fantasizing about all the stuff he did.

What I Find Attractive In Men

I love a man who's rugged. I love scruffy guys, guys who don't shave. I love that facial hair stuff. And long hair--that's so sexy. And I love muscles, but I don't like the guy to be too muscle-bound. I want to feel like the tiny one and that I have this big person protecting me. I can't stand guys who are in love with themselves, but I do like guys who are self-confident. I like guys who feel they are worthy of themselves, that they are special, without feeling that they're better than anyone else.

My Sexual Likes

When I'm in the mood, I don't need any foreplay--it's OK for a guy to just rip off all my clothes. I need to get right down to it and just have everything. Touching my boobs is enough to set me off. I'm wet in like one second. That's something strange about me: I'm always ready. You can just look at me and I'll be ready. I'm very healthy in that way.

When I Like to have Sex

I love it in the morning when I'm half asleep and just in a kind of Dreamville. I'll do the spoon or get on top of him. I wake up completely aroused in the morning.