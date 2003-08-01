Heaton Heats Up

Everybody Loves Raymond Emmy winner Patricia Heaton lets the paparazzi check out her see-through action while plugging her book, Motherhood and Hollywood, and gearing up for The Goodbye Girl on TNT.

Heather Hangs Ten

Surf's up for Heather Milter, who leaves her board to model for Bench Warmer trading cards, beach segments on E's Wild On and Max-Bikini (MXB) magazine. We approve.

No Gray Area

Macy Gray is acting, singing, doing car commercials and touring behind her latest CD, The Trouble With Being Myself. Got a problem with that?

Either O.A.R.

O.A.R. (Of a Revolution) signed a multidisc deal with Lava and the group's first release on the label, In Between Now and Then, came out in the spring. They proved that selling out midsize venues with screaming fans who loved the early self-produced CDs wasn't a fluke.

A Step Up

Model Tomiko relaxes in satin and we're right there applauding. Look for her in Mercedes-Benz and UPS print ads and as a spokesperson for Crown Royal. We'll drink to that.

Grins and Bares It

Model and host of Dog Eat Dog Brooke Burns gives Craig Kilborn her March Madness pick. The Longhorns lost--but we won.

Wet and Wild

Beauty Jana Cova modeled in Europe before winning first place in hotbody.com's Naughty Nurses Contest video. She makes our temperature rise several degrees.