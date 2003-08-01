In Their Own Words

Location, Location, Location

I was sitting in a campus coffee shop studying for an exam. This hot chick was sitting in a booth across from me. Her shirt was half unbuttoned and I figured, What the hell. I asked her if she would like to have a study date that night. We met at my dorm. She went to the rest room and came out wearing nothing but a black G-string and a bikini top four sizes too small. Her words were, "I don't know if you're the kind to do this on a first date, but I really want to give head and I really want a good fuck." I got out of my clothes and she asked me to go find the condom in her purse. I got it out and went back to the bathroom, where she had turned on the shower. She was giving me a lap dance when I heard the door open. Just my luck: It was my girlfriend. She saw my clothes on the bathroom floor and pulled back the shower curtain. There I was with this girl rubbing her breasts on my crotch. My girlfriend was so pissed that she reported us and we both got three-day suspensions. During my suspension I had two great fucks with the new girl and a threesome with her and her cousin. My girlfriend was jealous and wanted me back, so she fucked my brother, apologized and started doing my favorite sexual thing--giving head. So during those three days and four nights, I got five awesome fucks just for studying in a coffee shop.--Male, single, 21

Direct Approach

I was at a party and the evening was winding down. There were only a handful of girls still there and a few of the guys who lived in the house. One girl gave me a suggestive smile, so I sat down to talk to her. She said she had seen me dancing earlier that night. I said, "Do you like to give blow jobs?" She giggled and said, "Yes." So I said, "Do you want to suck my cock?" And she said, "Yes." That was our total conversation. We went up to my room and fucked all night long.--Male, single, 21

The Ultimate Morning After

I started working this girl in a bar. I took her to my apartment and she promptly went into the bathroom. I was hammered myself and ended up falling asleep. I was playing golf the next day, so my buddy calls me super early and says that he's downstairs in a cab. I started to get ready, and then I remembered the girl. I found her asleep on the bathroom floor. She didn't remember anything from the night before. She was so amazed that she woke up fully clothed. A couple minutes later I got out of the shower and she started flirting with me and grabbing my towel. Meanwhile, my buddy keeps calling every 30 seconds, telling me to hurry up. We end up fucking in three different positions over a quick few minutes. When I finished, we threw on our clothes and ran for the elevator. My head was pounding, but I had a pretty solid story for my golf buddies.--Male, single, 33

Slippery When Wet

I went to a strip club with some friends. As a woman I thought I'd have a good time watching the boys try to get with these girls. Turns out I was the one who wanted one of them. When she came out onstage, all I could think about was what she would like nude. When her top finally fell to the floor, she was more perfect than I thought possible. After her dance she came out into the club and I spoke with her. I thought there was no way I would go home with her, so I didn't try. She kept touching the back of my neck as she walked by, so I slipped her my number. I was in my car and halfway to my house when my cell rang. She gave me directions to her place. When I arrived we slid into her hot tub. She was the first woman I had ever been with. She knew exactly what I wanted and she gave all of it to me. I will never forget the way her silky body felt against mine.--Female, single, 27

Camp Casual

While working at a summer camp, I met another employee. We ended up chatting for a while in sarcastic--but at the same time flirtatious--tones, as parts of the conversation were solely devoted to sex. By the end of the evening the sexual tension was ridiculous. We moved to a more private location, the loft of a barn, with a blanket and a bunch of condoms. I was finally fucked the way I would like to be all the time. The sex kept on coming; I was still awake when the sun came up and was fully energized from all the sex. I guess it just gets your blood going. I kept going back for more all summer.--Female, single, 22