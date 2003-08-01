Liquid Courage

I look for a guy with tattoos and a sense of humor. When I'm drinking I become more forward. If the man fucks my mind and my panties are wet and my pussy is throbbing, then basically he will be fucking me by the end of the night.--Female, single, 29

She wanted to have sex so I obliged. I blew my load in about a minute. I told her I had whiskey dick to explain why I was a one-pump chump. Later, she told her friends that I was the guy who couldn't keep it up.--Male, single, 22

We stumbled into an alley by the bar and started having sex. We both were pretty lit and didn't notice two cops sitting in their patrol car about 30 yards away. We were arrested for indecent exposure and public drunkenness.--Male, single, 21

Recreational drugs were also a factor. More than a quarter of respondents admitted to toking and poking. Smaller numbers had combined cocaine (9%) or ecstasy (8%) with sex. Our most interesting finding: Eight percent of the men had tried Viagra during a night of casual sex, and almost half of those were under 25 years of age. Conclusion: They wanted insurance against alcohol-induced failure. Even Viagra had unexpected consequences:

One night I got curious and took Viagra prior to seeing a fuck buddy. The sex (which was always great) was marginally better, if that. In fact, all I remember from the experience was having the worst headache ever. Then she found out that I had taken the Viagra. She never forgave me.--Male, single, 31

Eight out of 10 of our subjects cited booze as a basic ingredient in casual sex. Want to shed inhibitions? When asked who initiated sex, about said they did or the other person did, said it was mutual, and said they couldn't remember because they were drunk. There is a fine line between maintaining a buzz and boarding the oblivion express.