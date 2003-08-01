Pet Projects

Best Worst

Horse

The Black Stallion

(1979)--A boy-and-his-pony plot becomes a spellbinder about a kid and a horse surviving a shipwreck and galloping to racetrack victory.

International Velvet

(1978)--Thirty years after National Velvet, this sequel stars Tatum O'Neal as a heroine so bitchy you wish her steed would stomp her to death.

Dog

Old Yeller

(1957)--This classic about a country boy's best friend features a death scene that reduced more guys to sobbing fools than any other movie.

Turner & Hooch

(1989)--Tom Hanks plays a cop partnered with a big, dumb mutt. It could have killed a lesser actor's career (we mean Hanks, not the pooch).

Monkey

King Kong

(1933)--The giant ape is the scariest, sexiest mofo of all. Even the dialogue ("It wasn't the airplanes. It was beauty killed the beast.") is classic.

Ed

(1996)--Matt LeBlanc plays a loser ballplayer who bunks with an athletic chimp. The ape gets an assist from animatronics. LeBlanc isn't so lucky.

Whale

Free Willy

(1993)--Troubled kid. Doomed killer whale. Boy saves whale. Whale saves boy. It might as well be an infomercial for Greenpeace.

Orca

(1977)--A rubbery whale bites Bo Derek in half. Was Orca playing movie critic? Or did his agent promise this would be his Jaws?

Pig

Babe

(1995)--An orphaned piglet is adopted by a sheepdog but tries to reunite with his mom. This could make you swear off pork forever.

Deliverance

(1972)--Ned Beatty gets corn-holed by a hillbilly who tells him to "Squeal like a pig!" Yes, Ned is the other, other white meat.