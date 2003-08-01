What's in Your Bag?

Tony Hawk Pre Skateboarder

The skateboarding superstar has been touring skate parks since his teens without a serious injury, save for this pain in the ass: "I had a lot of valuable stuff stolen from a bag I checked on a trip to Chile. Now I never check stuff I can't live without. • In his bag (clockwise from top): Sony's DCR-TRV80 camcorder wirelessly transfers footage to a computer via Bluetooth ($1500). Apple iPods are now available with 30GB of memory, enough to store 7500 songs ($500). Hawk can prank-call pal Tom Green on the Danger Hiptop cell phone PDA or flip out the color screen for web browsing and e-mail ($300). • Other items: a spare set of wheels, skateboard tools and XL Band-Aids.

Dan Donegan guitarist for disturbed

Want a crash course in road survival? Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan has done two Ozzfests and lived to tell about it. His tip: Isolation is the key to keeping sane--and curing hangovers. • In his bag (clockwise from top): Hip Gear's Screenpad controllers feature a two-and-a-half-inch LCD screen for playing video games without a TV on the bus ($150--$170). The Samsung SPH-i500 cell phone-PDA combo has a built-in GPS for finding the next gig (about $600). To seal out noisy bandmates, Donegan uses Koss Pro-4AAT home stereophones with closed-ear cushions ($100). He attaches them to Bantam Interactive's BA1000, an MP3 player that can encode songs without a PC ($300).

• Other items: guitar picks, a Metallica Ride the Lightning CD and panties from a groupie in Dallas...or was it Toledo?

Sunrise Adams adult film star

Vivid Girl Sunrise Adams packs everything you'd expect from the niece of porn legend Sunset Thomas. "I've actually never had a bad travel experience," she says. "Then again, I'm only 20." • In her bag (clockwise from below): The 3.2-megapixel Pentax Optio S digital camera fits inside an Altoids tin ($425). She uses Motorola's T722i with a full-color display and external caller ID ($200). Adams can watch There's Something About Mary or There's Something About Merrie's Ass on the five-inch screen of Panasonic's Palm Theater portable DVD player ($600). • Other items: mad money, photos of her dogs, Kujoe and Tinkerbelle, and a really good fake ID.

