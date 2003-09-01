Centerfolds On Sex: Shanna Moakler

My boyfriend and I were in the Bahamas at the Atlantis resort. They had this place called the Ocean Club--it's a spa hotel, very small, with these little villas. We broke into one at about three in the morning and we were out on the balcony. It was warm, we're looking at the stars and I went down on him, he went down on me, we made love in, like, a hundred different ways in a hundred different positions. I like a strong man who can flip me into different positions. We were there for eight hours. That was the most amazing night of sex I've ever had because it was with someone I loved, it was in an exotic location, we were breaking into a place where we shouldn't be, we had to be quiet because someone could come by and hear us. We were in a stage of our relationship where we were comfortable doing everything.

The Big Finish

I like it when he comes on my breasts, or when we do it doggy style I love when he comes all over my back. But unless I'm swallowing it, don't ever come near my face. I don't know if you've ever had it in your eye or anything, but it's not a pleasant experience. Take it from me.

Delayed Action

I had an experience with a guy who lost his erection. He was freaking out because, I suppose, what was going through his mind was. This is the wrong girl for this to happen with. So we just started slower--I gave him a massage, kind of relaxing him so that he wouldn't be so nervous. He was much better after I took the pressure off. I was like, "I'm no different from any other girl, you know. Let's just take our time, and if we have to watch some TV or something for a little while and then start again, that's what we'll do." He was really wound up. I think when the time came, he was so excited, he couldn't make it happen. So I said, "It's OK, let's not worry about it." I wanted to take the edge off. And, in time, it all worked itself out.