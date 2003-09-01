Jeremy Shockey

Playboy: What happened with the Giants' collapse in last year's 49ers playoff game?

Shockey: Everyone asks the question, "Does it stick in your mind?" I can't do anything to change that game. You can look at it in different ways: We got bad calls, or our defense didn't play well when we were ahead, or our offense didn't come through. Bottom line is, we lost. I've already forgotten about it.

Playboy: What was your first year like in New York?

Shockey: It went kind of fast. I'd lived in Miami before, so the nightlife didn't catch me by surprise. But you're here to play football -- you're not here to go out.

Playboy: Would you go on Howard Stern's radio show again?

Shockey: Definitely. That stuff [backlash to his anti-gay remarks] is always going to be there, I realize that. But it's different people's opinions. And that's simply who I am. The things I've done in the past year, I have no regrets.

Playboy: Are women impressed that you're Rookie of the Year?

Shockey: [Laughs] I'm trying to pick up women who don't know my name. I want a girl to like me for who I am, not what I do on the field.

Playboy: What are you driving these days?

Shockey: I have a Hummer, but I'm trading it in for a Land Rover. I just purchased a 1970 Dodge Charger. It's a General Lee remake from The Dukes of Hazzard. I always watched that show, and I wanted that car.

Playboy: Are you a Daisy Duke fan?

Shockey: Oh yeah, absolutely. Who wouldn't be a Daisy Duke fan?