Playboy Picks

Playboy: What's it like having Terrell Owens as a weapon?

Garcia: Incredible. I remember one play against Green Bay--in the pouring rain, Owens jumped over the defender, caught the ball, gave the defender a straight-arm and pulled the guy downfield for 15 yards.

Playboy: What's Terrell like as a teammate?

Garcia: I think, unfortunately, TO makes decisions based on how he personally feels instead of what might be right for the team or what might be right in terms of creating more controversy for himself. We've learned to deal with his emotional ups and downs, and I think deep down he's a good guy.

Playboy: What was your reaction to head coach Steve Mariucci's firing?

Garcia: It was surprising the way everything took place. Mariucci was fired after two consecutive playoff seasons with a very young team. The players and fans liked him. I think there were just differences between Mariucci and the front office. It came as a shock, especially when you grow up watching the 49ers and see how the organization is such a class act and everything seems to have a purpose. And then all of a sudden this takes place, and you wonder, What was the purpose behind this? Is there a plan in place?

Playboy: What's the weirdest thing you've ever been asked to autograph?

Garcia: Definitely the breasts. It's amazing how unshy a person can be when they ask you to sign a body part. It's almost embarrassing. But hey, if I can help out, why not?