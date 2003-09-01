Sebastian Janikowski Kicker Oakland Raiders

Smack Talk

Playboy: What's the silliest question you were asked Super Bowl week?

Janikowski: The reporters from Poland asked questions that had nothing to do with football--like how many cousins I have in the old country.

Playboy: What did you do the night before the Super Bowl?

Janikowski: I hung out at the hotel playing video games until 11 P.M.

Playboy: Back in the day you wouldn't have been just playing video games.

Janikowski: Yeah, well a couple of years ago, I wasn't very mature. I'd have been hanging out at the bar all night, but no more. I'm getting old--can't do that anymore.

Playboy: After that DUI incident last year you were sentenced to community service. Did you have to pick up trash along the highway while wearing one of those orange suits?

Janikowski: No, I'll be talking to kids. I haven't done that much yet.

Playboy: When you're kicking a field goal, what do you focus on?

Janikowski: I try to find a person sitting right between the posts, and just kick to him.

Playboy: Would it be distracting to look for a girl in the stands?

Janikowski: It would probably help. How about donating a Playboy girl to the cause?

Playboy: Do opposing players try to get into your head by talking trash?

Janikowski: Oh, yeah. You're only eight yards away so you can hear all those guys. They cuss you out. They talk about your mama. They yell, "You're going to miss, you fat ass."

Playboy: Your reaction?

Janikowski: If I make a field goal, I just smile.