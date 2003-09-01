The All-Overpaid Team

Bonnie Bernstein CBS Sideline Reporter

Age: 33 Height: 5'4" Personal Single Born, Brooklyn Strengths: Poise under pressure. Weaknesses Sometimes perceived as humorless. Natural Talent After a rough start at ESPN--and a few makeovers--she's holding her own as full-fledged CBS eye candy. Quote: "I'm doing things most guys in America would die for."

Leeann TweedenThe Best Damn Sports Show, PeriodAge: 30 Height: 5'8" Born: Manassas, Virginia Strengths: The former model appears to know more about sports than most of her in-studio colleagues; far better looking than Tom Arnold Weaknesses: Bad taste in men. Four years ago, the former Hooters girl put her modeling career on hold to follow her boyfriend, superbike racer Ben Bostrom. Natural Talent: Define "natural." Quote: "I'm a boy trapped in a girl's body."

Jillian BarberieFox NFL Sunday Weather Girl, ReporterAge: 36 Height: 5'5" Personal: Divorced Born: Burlington, Ontario Strengths: Cheeky, outspoken, holds her own with the likes of Jim Rome. Weaknesses: More bad taste in men (once married to former baseball scrub Bret Barberie); Valley Girl wardrobe; slightly wacky. Natural Talent: Rarely resists opportunity to comment on her real breasts. Quote: "Nobody seems to acknowledge that I've done weather for 11 years. I'm pretty qualified."