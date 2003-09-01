Virus Bacteria

What are they?

Mere bits of RNA or DNA in portes cashing viruses, are maches to copy themself A virus virus bill to replicate.

Single-celled organisms, bacteria can replicate independently of host cells, provided they have sufficient nutrients. They do not enter individual cells and are much larger than viruses, which pass easily through any bacteria filters.

Are they ever helpful?

Only in terms of population control.

Often, such as when aiding our digestive systems.

How do they make you sick?

Reactions are the result of fatigue as your immune system fights them--causing, for example, fevers and/or the secretion of toxins by the bacteria.

What can science do?

Since viruses use a cell's own protein-producing mechanisms, you'd have to destroy the cell (and thus the organism itself) to hinder the virus' replication process. Vaccines are the only answer--they spur the body to prepare antibodies by exposing it to a "dead" version of a virus.

Antibiotics muck up the way bacteria make protein. The result is that the bacteria can do longer replicate or perform vital processes.

Do they mutate?

Yes. When a very These virus The new SARS version of the coro-virus has already shown that it --can mu--tate rapidly--and --jump species.

Yes. Superbugs--bacteria that mutate in response to common antibiotics--are becoming problems at hospitals and in major cities.

Which one is tougher?

Viruses are so nasty they even infect bacteria. There's a whole subset of viruses--bacteriophage lambda--that do nothing but invade bacteria.

The vast majority of bacteria are friendly, and the ones that aren't still generally get their kicked by antibiotics.