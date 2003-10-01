Audra Lynn, Miss October, 2003

Though Audra Lynn grew up on a farm in rural Minnesota, her dreams of the future never had much to do with harvesting crops or herding livestock. "I was an only child and pretty spoiled as far as taking care of the animals was concerned. I helped clean the stalls, but my mom did most of the dirty work," she says. "When I was five, I wanted to be beautiful like the mannequins I saw in department stores. I would stand by them, pose and not move. People would just walk by and stare at me." By the time she was 15, Audra was putting that practice to good use as a model, but her parents made sure their daughter explored other interests. "I took piano lessons for years," she says. "I have a nice collection of gold medals for ice-skating. I can do pretty much everything you see on TV. I stopped for three years because I had foot surgery. Recently I went to a rink and started pulling off doubles like they were nothing."

Miss October almost purrs when the subject of men comes up. "I want to be the hunter," she says. "If a guy comes up to me in a bar and I didn't see him first, I won't give him the time of day. I want to spot my prey first!" When Audra does find her man, even the sky doesn't limit her affection. "I bought land on the moon for one boyfriend," she says. "He told me he wanted to be an astronaut, so I got a deed and a satellite picture of land on a part of the moon called the Sea of Rainbows. I love to spoil my boyfriends. If you treat me like a princess, I'm going to make you my prince."

"One time at the Mansion, I put my diamond rings on a table by the pool because they got too loose when I went underwater," says Audra. "I figured they were safe, but one of the Mansion birds took off with them! I chased down the thief and got one of the rings, and the zookeeper helped me find the other. They sparkle, so I guess birds are like, 'Ooh, what's that?'"

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Audra Lynn (All natural)

Bust: 34C

Waist: 24

Hips: 34

Height's: 5'8"

Weight: 115

Birth Date: 1/31/80

Birthplace: Albert Lea, Minnesota

Ambitions: I'm only 23-my ambitions and goals change month to month.

Turn-Ons: A truthful, faithful, secure older man who makes me laugh.

Turnoffs: Being taken for granted.

Things I've Modeled For: Macy's, Dennis Kirk Cover, wearables cover, Marshall Fields & now Playboy.

I'd like to Own: A house and horse ranch in the Rocky Mountains.

Cities I have lived in: Hartland, MN, Albertlea, MN, Scottschale, Az, Westiminster, CO, Denver, CO, Chicago, IL, Fort Lauderdale, FC, Brantwood, CA, Santa Monica, CA.

Every Woman Should Have: A plan A & B for every situations.

