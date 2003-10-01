Girls of the Big 10

The Big 10 deserves its big ups. Its universities have long been hailed for their academic prowess. And the 11 schools (math is apparently not a strong suit) have maintained a storied tradition of athletic excellence, too. Still, in the past few seasons, a lot of fans were grumbling that it was no longer an elite college football conference--Big 10 players didn't have big-time speed, their offensive schemes lacked deep threats, the conference's coaches were still mired in the 20th century (or, at Penn State, in the 19th century). Then Iowa's Brad Banks made a run--and, more important, a lot of passes--at the Heisman Trophy. And Ohio State stunned mighty Miami to win the national championship last year. D'oh! What was the Big 10's secret weapon against all the naysayers? Girls. These 11 campuses are loaded with talent--and as the Beach Boys told us, the Midwest farmers' daughters keep their boyfriends warm at night. Judging by our visit, they keep them downright hot. Need proof? Just check out the photos. And consider taking some night classes.

Indiana's Anna Marie is a studio art major with a naughty streak: "I like betting on sports with my guy friends--and painting their fingernails when they lose!" Adrienne Rose is studying biomedical engineering--and none too soon, it seems to us: "I'm still getting trained, but soon I'll be a licensed sky diver." Shayne Austin has a travel bug: She's already checked off seven countries from her list. At Purdue, she's majoring in nutrition; her life plan is to become a registered dietitian for a pro sports team. Sarah Louise and Lauren Kathleen thoughtfully offer each other a helping hand around the sprawling Michigan campus. Nicole Boiano majors in apparel merchandising and wants to work for a fashion designer. "No country music, please," says Topaz Evans, a biology major who plans to go on to chiropractic school after she's done in Iowa City.

A pride of Nittany Lions roars: Jill Ann and Lauren DiSera are both majoring in political science, and Josie Lynn wants to be a schoolteacher. Shana Antonette offers a warning: "Don't be fooled by my size. I'm a real tomboy and I'm always ready to go out and throw around the football. I'll run over people." Kayla Huyen Nguyen's major is telecommunications. Lauren Michelle plans to head to law school after graduation. Ashley Cullen aspires to be an NFL sports reporter. Spartan Tiffani Hollowell wants to open a day care center in the future. Asked if she's into sports, she says, "Does John Madden NFL on PS2 count?" Viktoria Wang majors in computing information systems. Quick quiz: What's the name of the trophy fought over since 1925 by Big 10 rivals Purdue and Indiana? Answer: the Old Oaken Bucket. The trophy itself is a 19th century relic snatched from a southern Indiana farmstead well.

Penn State's Jo Leigh is in the honor society and on the dean's list. Now she's made our list, too. She's a criminal justice major with a minor in business. Nibette Faith is a Wildcat. She arrived at Northwestern from Florida and still hasn't gotten used to the cold weather in Evanston. Nibette thinks law school may be in her future. Wisconsin Badger Aurora Marie plans to go to med school after completing her degree in genetics. And the chaps? She grew up in Wisconsin and loves to gallop around the countryside on her five-year-old quarter horse Dakota.

Snuggling a very happy volleyball is marine biology major--and Boilermaker--Lorissa Lee. Yen Shipley is majoring in fine arts and would like to open her own gallery someday. For now, we're glad to exhibit her body of work. More reasons to love Iowa City: Bella Briggs is a psychology major who finds doing her laundry oddly erotic. (No wonder.) Washing is also a turn-on for Sabrina Lacroix. "I like confident men who have big strong hands and a lifetime supply of Mr. Bubbles," she says.

Niki Morgan studies criminology, with a minor in forensic anthropology. In addition to being involved in student government, she plays field hockey. Jessica Bowman loves Hawaii: "It's the best place--you can tan topless there!" All strapped in to her parachute is McKenzie Closen, a marketing major. (One thing is clear: Whatever she's selling, we're buying.) As for the aeronautical theme, this Fighting Illini's grandfather was a fighter pilot in World War II, and his tales of flying P-51s and P-40s instilled a fascination with flight in McKenzie. Ohio State's Alex Faillacci majors in psychology with a minor in film. What is it about psych majors and bad boys? "I've always had an attraction to artistic people, especially rock stars," she says. "It must come from my passion for the arts." In her spare time, Iowa's Kelsey Simpkins plays Frisbee golf or fires up a barbeque with buddies.

Michigan State's Crystal Lynn plays trumpet in both the marching band and a jazz combo. But she's a rocker at heart: "I love rocking in a pair of jeans and a sweatshirt. And I love racing my car every chance I get." Lisa Danielle wants to be a football mom. These days, though, she likes to snowboard and travel when she can. "I'm a Southern belle from Georgia," says Boilermaker Elle Kate, "a Bible Belt conservative turned Hooters girl!" It's true: After biology and chemistry classes, she dishes up wings to the adoring masses. Nicole Renee is majoring in biology and minoring in German, and plans to spend a year in Deutschland as part of her studies. She's also been doing research on sleep medicine. We're guessing she has no problem finding test subjects willing to go to bed for her. J'Tia Taylor is a grad student in nuclear, plasma and radiological engineering. Angel Jade studies nursing.

