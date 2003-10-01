Mascots Inc.

We're suckers for chicken suits, hot dog costumes and any other getups that give people license to act like incognito jackasses in public. But to do so on a regular basis? Sure enough, when Playboy.com interviewed former college sports mascots, we found out one thing: They're a few yards short of a first down.

Stanford's Tree Roots for the Home Team

[Q] Playboy: How did you land the job?

[A] Tree: I was wearing a bulletproof vest, and my friend shot me with a pistol.

[Q] Playboy: We understand you had body-guards, the Tree Protection Service.

[A] Tree: Yes, because Tree has a history of getting into fights.

[Q] Playboy: Did being Tree help you get more wood than usual?

[A] Tree: Stanford has a tradition called Full Moon in the Quad, which has evolved into an orgy. One year, dressed as Tree, I kissed 645 women.

[Q] Playboy: Any pregame rituals?

[A] Tree: I sat in an entirely black room, freebasing cocaine and listening to AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" on repeat.

Minnesota's Goldy Gets Some

[Q] Playboy: How did you get along with the other mascots?

[A] Goldy: My rival was the giant inflatable Subway sandwich. I knocked the crap out of that sub. I also took care of Bucky Badger from Wisconsin. Put him right through a card table.

[Q] Playboy: We hear you weren't modest about your rug-cutting skills either.

[A] Goldy: I had the best dance moves in the mascoting world. I did anything from the worm to break dancing.

[Q] Playboy: Ever get laid as Goldy?

[A] Goldy: Goldy's a ladies' man. He's well endowed. Ever seen the size of his tail?

Auburn's Aubie Wants Respect

[Q] Playboy: Did you get hurt on the job?

[A] Aubie: No, but some of my predecessors were injured. One Aubie jumped into some hedges and landed on a fence post.

[Q] Playboy: Ever beat up other mascots?

[A] Aubie: A few times. Whenever other mascots infringed on my territory, I made sure that Auburn came out on top.

[Q] Playboy: Was there a downside to being a mascot?

[A] Aubie: People didn't respect that there were real people doing this. I've heard of mascots' being thrown off balconies. Not funny.

***

***

