Saturday Afternoon Smackdown

Not long ago, people who wrote about college football tended to focus on traditional mattersthe guys playing the game and the stuff happening on the field. Things have changed: These days, sports reporters spend more time searching police blotters dian team stats. And why not? Plenty of players and coaches are making die task of ferreting out dirt easy. Added to die usual list of credit and telephone fraud, DUIs, gambling scandals, diefts, sexual assaults and odier assorted felonies, we've now got a coach dumb enough not only to bring a stripper back to his room after a night of drunken carousing but reportedly to leave her there when he went golfing die next day. That peccadillo cost Mike Price his head coaching job at Alabama, a $10 million position he'd had for only four months.

And then there's the case of Washington surfer-boy coach Rick Neuheisel, who was stupid enough to place a multi-thousand-dollar bet on an NCAA championship basketball game. He won die bet. He lost his job. But all diis focus on good coaches gone bad obscures one of the elemental truths of today's college football: The head coach has become die most important guy on the field. For elite teams, die rudimentary power offense has gone die way of poodle skirts and megaphones; die difference between college strategy and NFL strategy is shrinking with each new season. That's why a quarterback such as Michael Vick can make die jump from Virginia Tech to die Falcons so seamlessly, without die traditional diree-year learning curve. And why the most effective college teams these days are commanded by guys who can devise and execute sophisticated offensive and defensive schemes that leave lesser programs in die dust.

Not all coaches have been able to adjust to die new realities on die field. The 85-scholarships-per-school limitation means that Nebraska, for one, can no longer physically overpower opponents by pounding them into the ground with the option attack. Message to coach Frank Solich: Get a passing offense to keep defenses honest.

Repeat after us: Change is good. While traditionalists may bemoan Miami's and Virginia Tech's departures from the Big East, the true implication of this new game of conference musical chairs is sure to be positive for fans--a long-overdue spreading of the wealth. What's next? Maybe the emergence of a new Super West conference to try to wrest the Big East's automatic Bowl Championship Series bid. Boise State in the Rose Bowl? Don't laugh.

The bottom line is that the college game is better and more exciting than ever. The scholarship limits spread the great athletes across more schools, and cable TV money has allowed marginal conferences to upgrade dramatically. And it all comes down to the guy with the chalkboard. That's why we're sticking with Ohio State as our top pick this fall: Nobody better demonstrates the realities of the game than Jim Tressel--a coach who built a world-class system with smarts and perseverance, not a roster full of NFL-caliber players.

So tap the keg and fire up the grill. It's going to be another riveting fall--maybe even exciting enough to keep our attention focused on the field.

1. Ohio State

Last Season: 14-0, national champion The Skinny: At the beginning of last season, everyone in Columbus predicted the Buckeyes would be good, but they would be much better in 2003. If that turns out to be true, the other teams might as well stay home and watch ESPN. OSU ran the table and won the 2002 national championship, beating Miami 31--24 in double overtime in one of the great college football games of modern times. This year the entire starting offensive unit--including quarterback Craig Krenzel, flashy running back Maurice Clarett and versatile Chris Gamble, who doubles on D--returns intact. On defense, OSU will be tough as usual, although they'll miss the leadership (and 107 tackles) provided by graduated safety Mike Doss. Coach Jim Tressel is a superior motivator and game planner.

Key Game: At Michigan (November 22). A rivalry for the ages--the fact that one of the teams is the defending champ is beside the point. Prediction: 12--0

2. Miami

Last Season: 12-1 The Skinny: The Hurricanes are succeeding big-time under head coach Larry Coker. In two seasons, they've won 24 games, one national championship and nearly a second. They'll be mixing it up again this year. Brock Berlin, a transfer from Florida, replaces departed Ken Dorsey as quarterback and brings a stronger arm and better field vision to the party. Pedigreed tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. and running backs Frank Gore and Quadtrine Hill make Miami's offense multidimensional. The defensive side has ample talent in linebackers Jonathan Vilma and D.J. Williams and Playboy All America safety Sean Taylor.

Key Game: At Virginia Tech (November 1). Miami may not be long for the Big East, but for now this is for all the conference marbles.

Prediction: 11--1

American Cheerleader magazine reported that Miami cheerleaders have a motto: VTL. What that stands for is a squad secret. Very Tan Legs? Vamps Too Limber? Vacuum-Tight Lips? Or all of the above?

This year's dance squad averages 12 years of dance experience and includes students majoring in chemistry, political science and integrative biology. Okay, ladies, but don't neglect those high kicks.

Think all it takes is good hair? Hokie varsity cheerleaders are required to demonstrate a full down cradle toss stretch, a round-off handspring layout and a standing back. We get dizzy just watching them.

They may look like cheerleaders, but those young ladies in the tight sweaters, carrying pom-poms and yelling "Go Trojans!" aren't cheerleaders, they're Song Girls. Hmm, do they take requests?

3. Auburn

Last Season: 9-4 The Skinny: For the past four years Alabama has been busy trying to find and keep football coaches; meanwhile, Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville has been stockpiling talented football players. Finally he has enough of them to make a run at a national championship. The Tigers return 16 starters from a team that won five of its last six games, including a bowl win over Penn State. Jason Campbell is back and better after winning the starting QB spot in last season's seventh game. There's an embarrassment of riches at running back, with Carnell Williams, Ronnie Brown, Tre Smith and Brandon Jacobs. The defense has smarts, strength and experience. The biggest challenge for Tuberville: getting this team to play up to expectations.

Key Game: At Georgia (November 15). A win against the Bulldogs on the road would pave the Tigers' way to the BCS.

Prediction: 10--2

4. Virginia

Last Season: 9-5 The Skinny: Former New York Jets coach. Al Groh has dramatically shifted Virginia's football fortunes to the plus side since taking over three years ago. This year the Cavaliers have a chance to win everything in sight. The linchpin for Groh's offense is quarterback Matt Schaub. He led the ACC in passing last season and finished sixth in the nation.

He's got some talented receivers, especially tight end Heath Miller, and a solid group of running backs. The defense returns eight starters, the best of whom are linebacker Darryl Blackstock and end Chris Canty.

Key Game: At home against Virginia Tech (November 29). In-state bragging rights and recruiting dominance are at stake in this one.

Prediction: 10--2

5. Oklahoma

Last Season: 12-2 The Skinny: Quarterbacks and a good defense win football games. The Sooners have a super defense, but do they have a QB? Jason White, coming off two knee surgeries, has the most (continued on page 148) Pigskin Preview(continued from page 80) experience, but three other players are vying for the job. Coach Bob Stoops, who has done nothing but win since he took over in Norman four years ago, will devise offensive schemes that should shift the pressure from the passing game to the running game. In the meantime, the Sooner defense will remain fast and furious. Tommie Harris anchors the front, with Lance Mitchell and Playboy All America Teddy Lehman providing support as linebackers. If Stoops finds a solution to his quarterback problem, look out.

Key Game: Against Texas in Dallas (October 11). The Sooners have beaten Texas the past three years under Stoops.

Prediction: 10--2

6. Michigan

Last Season: 10-3

The Skinny: Last year was a season of narrow victories and defeats for the Wolverines: a two-point loss to Notre Dame, a five-point defeat to archrival Ohio State and two-point wins over Purdue and Washington. Nail biting has become a way of life in Ann Arbor. But underappreciated coach Lloyd Carr, who has averaged nearly 10 wins a year and has taken his team to a bowl game in each of his eight seasons, has enough talent returning on offense to widen those margins of victory. John Navarre is back and should be better at quarterback. Chris Perry, who scored four touchdowns in Michigan's dramatic Outback Bowl win over Florida, is one of the nation's most powerful running backs. Graduation hit the defense hard, but lots of young talent is waiting for its chance.

Key Game: It is and always will be Ohio State. At home (November 22).

Prediction: 10--2

7. Virginia Tech

Last Season: 10-4

The Skinny: It appeared for a brief moment that Virginia Tech might get left behind in the castrated Big East conference. However, the ACC quickly realized that adding Miami and Virginia Tech was far better than the Miami-Boston College-Syracuse option that was originally proposed. Meanwhile, coach Frank Beamer has built Tech into a national powerhouse: The stadium and athletic facilities have been improved to the tune of millions of dollars. And Virginia Tech will hurt some people on the field this year. Beamer has two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the nation in Bryan Randall and Marcus Vick, brother of NFL superstar Michael. Kevin Jones creates his own kind of excitement at running back, and nine starters are returning on defense.

Key Games: At home against Miami (November 1) and at Virginia (November 29). How will Tech handle the heat?

Prediction: 10-2

8. Georgir

Last Season: 13-1

The Skinny: Mark Richt's great coaching has turned Georgia from a pretty good team into a very good team in only two seasons. Richt, the former offensive coordinator at Florida State, has been the perfect tonic for quarterback David Greene, last year's SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Tony Milton returns at running back and Fred Gibson at wide receiver, but no one on the offensive line has ever started a college game. On defense, end David Pollack is a pass-rushing whiz (his 14 sacks led the conference last year), while sophomore Kedric Golston is an established talent at tackle.

Key Game: At home against Auburn (November 15). Whoever comes out of this game on top is in great shape for a spot in the BCS.

Prediction: 10-2

9. Kansas State

Last Season: 11-2

The Skinny: Coach Bill Snyder has his own formula for consistent college football success: good players and a soft schedule. The Wildcats play their typical soft out-of-conference schedule (Cal, Troy State, McNeese State, U. Mass and a weaker-than-usual Marshall) before things get serious at Texas. If Snyder's crew can pull off a win in Austin, a spot in the BCS is a distinct possibility. The offense will be led again by quarterback Ell Roberson, who has already set QB rushing records for a single play, a game, a season and a career. Linebacker Josh Buhl and defensive end Andrew Shull are the primary stoppers on a defense that has been in the top five in the nation for each of the past six years.

Key Game: At Texas (October 4). When you play as many scrubs as Kansas State does, you sure as hell better beat someone good when the opportunity presents itself.

Prediction: 10--3

10. NORTH CRROLINA STATE

Last Season: 11-3

The Skinny: It seems like only yesterday that the ACC was all about everybody chasing Florida State. Now Florida State may have to do the chasing, and North Carolina State is the lead dog. The reason NC State has gotten so good so fast is head coach Chuck Amato, a former FSU assistant. The Wolfpack went completely big-time last season, whipping Notre Dame 28--6 in the Gator Bowl. An experienced quarterback carries a team a long way in college, and Philip Rivers will be beginning his fourth season as State's starter. Watch out for sophomore T.A. McLendon, who's already one of the best running backs in the country. Amato has holes to fill on defense, but he's a coach who finds solutions.

Key Games: At home against Virginia (November 1) and at Florida State (November 15). These will tell the tale. Can Amato keep the momentum going?

Prediction: 9--3

11. Arizona State

Last Season: 8-6

The Skinny: Best college quarterback you've never heard of? Andrew Walter, the Sun Devils' junior QB, who threw for more than 3,800 yards last season and is only getting better. Coach Dirk Koetter has quietly rebuilt ASU into one of the powerhouse teams in the West. He has nine starters returning on offense and seven on defense. ASU's only significant loss from last year was first-round NFL draft pick Terrell Suggs. Still, even without Suggs's pass-rushing ability, Koetter thinks his defense will be faster, stronger and deeper. Koetter is keen on defensive secondary players Brett Hudson, Jason Shivers and Riccardo Stewart. A bonus for ASU: Washington is not on the schedule.

Key Game: At home against USC (October 4). Beating the Trojans could mean a Pac 10 title for ASU.

Prediction: 9--3

12. Texas

Last Season: 11-2

The Skinny: Another quarterback quandary. While Chris Simms may have fallen short of the hype that projected him as the second coming of father (and New York Giants legend) Phil, he did manage to lead his team to 26 victories against six losses during his tenure in Austin. Now, though, the signal-calling duties fall to Simms's unproven backup Chance Mock or, worse, a newbie underclassman. At least running back Cedric Benson will put up big numbers regardless of who hands him the ball. Coach Mack Brown's defense will be good, but the hole created by end Cory Redding's graduation is a big one to fill.

Key Games: Back-to-back early-season home games against Kansas State (October 4) and nemesis Oklahoma (October 11) will tell the story.

Prediction: 9--3

13. Florida

Last Season: 8-5

The Skinny: Here's a very good team in search of a quarterback (sound familiar?). Five players are vying for the starting spot, including Chris Leak, who was the national high school player of the year last season. If one of them comes through, second-year coach Ron Zook can book his ticket to a major bowl game. If not, his team can enjoy the Florida sun during the winter. Aptly named running back Ran Carthon and a strong offensive line should be able to keep the pressure off whoever will be taking the snaps. The defensive side of the line is inexperienced, but it also has tons of talent.

Key Game: At Miami (September 6).

Prediction: 8--4

14. Washington

Last Season: 7-6

The Skinny: The Huskies figure to be substantially better than they were last year, even after the Rick Neuheisel gambling fiasco and firing. He's been replaced by assistant Keith Gilbertson, who once was head coach at Cal. Gilbertson inherits two guys on offense who are superstar-category players: quarterback Cody Pickett, who passed for a school record 4,458 yards last season, and Playboy All America wide receiver Reggie Williams. Seven starters return on defense. Terry Johnson is the best man up front, while linebacker Marquis Cooper is a tackling machine.

Key Game: At home against USC (October 25). The Huskies don't play ASU, the other Pac 10 favorite, so a win against the Trojans is a must if they're to take the conference title.

Prediction: 9--3

15. Notre Dame

Last Season: 10-3

The Skinny: The good times under second-year coach Tyrone Willingham would really get rolling in South Bend if those mischievous leprechauns planning the Irish schedule would lighten up a bit. This season Notre Dame must face seven teams that played in bowls in 2002, three of which were in the BCS. The Irish, however, are not undermanned. Quarterback Carlyle Holiday, who passed for nearly 1,800 yards last season, is a third-season starter. And junior running back Ryan Grant is only the seventh 1,000-yard rusher in the school's history. Willingham's defense should be one of the best in the nation. Noseguard Cedric Hilliard, linebacker Courtney Watson and defensive backs Vontez Duff and Glenn Earl are all studs.

Key Game: An early matchup at Michigan (September 13) could set the tone for the season.

Prediction: 8--4

16. Tennessee

Last Year: 8--5

The Skinny: Injuries were a big factor in the Vols' disappointing season last year. Nineteen starters missed a total of 71 games. Eight starters will be back and hopefully healthy on offense this season, including four-year starting quarterback Casey Clausen. Running back Cedric Houston and Playboy All America tackle Michael Munoz will take some of the pressure off Clausen, who has shown himself to be a proficient but hardly inspired quarterback. Coach Phillip Fulmer will search for players to back up a defensive line thin on experience.

Key Game: Beating Florida (September 20) in Gainesville would send a very loud message.

Prediction: 8-4

17. USC

Last Season: 11-2

The Skinny: Who's going to replace star QB Carson Palmer? There's no clear favorite entering the season, but the smart money is on sophomore Matt Leinart. If he falters, head coach Pete Carroll has three other candidates waiting in the wings. While the passer may be a question, the catcher isn't: Playboy All America wide receiver Mike Williams is the real deal. Carroll's defense was in the top 20 in every team statistical category last year and should be just as good this year.

Key Games: Out-of-conference games at Auburn to open the season (August 30) and at traditional rival Notre Dame (October 18) are big, but the most meaningful game is on the road against conference rival Washington (October 25).

Prediction: 8-4

18. Pittsburgh

Last Season: 9-4

The Skinny: Walt Harris has revived Pittsburgh's football fortunes, which were on the verge of disintegration six years ago, and he's built the Panthers into a solid top-20 team. He's got steady Rod Rutherford back for his senior season at quarterback, as well as both starting running backs plus Big East Rookie of the Year Larry Fitzgerald at wide receiver. Harris must fill holes on the offensive line, but his recruiting classes have been strong for the past couple of years. The nucleus of last year's defense, which ranked 12th in the nation in total D, returns. The Panthers are primed to upset someone big this year.

Key Games: Early-season games at Texas A&M (September 27) and at home against Notre Dame (October 11) will tell the tale.

Prediction: 8-4

19. Wisconsin

Last Season: 8-6

The Skinny: Wide receiver Lee Evans appears to have recovered from a knee injury that canceled out most of the past two seasons. That would bring to three the number of talented receivers (the other two are Jonathan Orr and Brandon Williams) whom quarterback Jim Sorgi can look to downfield. Running back Anthony Davis has All America potential. Coach Barry Alvarez's defense returns nine starters from last season, the best of whom is free safety Jim Leon-hard. Bonus for the Badgers: Perennial spoilsport Michigan isn't on the schedule this year.

Key Game: At home against Ohio State (October 11). An upset here for the Badgers would make the season a success.

Prediction: 8-4

20. Texas A&M

Last Season: 6-6

The Skinny: Dennis Franchione doesn't have many friends left in Alabama after bolting the Tide following just two seasons as head coach. But he'll make new pals pretty quickly in College Station, where .500 football just doesn't cut it. Franchione is organized and disciplined. He's installing a multiple offense and has three quarterbacks (Reggie McNeal, Jason Carter and Dustin Long) who will each get a shot at running the show. The Aggies may start slowly as Franchione introduces new schemes and formations, but by season's end expect A&M to be back among the bad boys in the Big 12.

Key Game: A win at Nebraska on the road (October 18) could set up a strong second half of the season for the Aggies.

Prediction: 8-4

For more on college football, go to playboy.com/features.

Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award

Nick Browne of Texas Christian University won this year's Anson Mount award, given to an athlete who excels both on the playing field and in the classroom. As a placekicker, Browne set a TCU record last year with 105 points and averaged 1.92 field goals per game, an NCAA best. He's a finance major with a 3.97 grade point average. Playboy has contributed $5,000 to TCU's general scholarship fund in the name of Nick Browne.

Snap Decisions

Pete Carroll/Head Coach, USC

Playboy: How hard will it be to replace Carson Palmer, who won the Heisman last year?

Carroll: It's extremely difficult to expect the next guy to play at that same level. Carson had such an incredible year. He was so perfect.

Playboy: Did your experience in the pros influence the job you're doing here?

Carroll: A tremendous amount. I use the same approach, the same style, the same philosophy.

Playboy: What's the biggest difference between the NFL and college?

Carroll: You have less time to work with the players, so you can only do so much. You have eight hours a day to work with the players in the NFL and only four hours in college. But everything else is the same.

Playboy: What's the best thing about college football?

Carroll: The rivalries. USC's rivalry with Notre Dame has tremendous history and significance across the country. UCLA too. Those are incredible games.

Playboy: How are the rivalries different?

Carroll: UCLA is much closer to home. It's like a civil war, with kids playing against family and high school teammates. We have to put around-the-clock security near some of the statues on campus and tape up Tommy Trojan for game week. At water coolers around the city, people get after one another. If you win, you help out your fans for a whole year. That's really cool.

Playboy: What's the best Trojan joke you've heard from a UCLA fan?

Carroll: [laughs] There aren't any, are there?

Top 20 Teams

For 2003

1. Ohio State

2. Miami

3. Auburn

4. Virginia

5. Oklahoma

6. Michigan

7. Virginia Tech

8. Georgia

9. Kansas State

10. North Carolina State

11. Arizona State

12. Texas

13. Florida

14. Washington

15. Notre Dame

16. Tennessee

17. USC

18. Pittsburgh

19. Wisconsin

20. Texas A&M

Hot For Cheerleader

What game? At some stadiums, it's hard to take your eyes off the action on the sidelines

Snap Decisions

Larry Coker/Head Coach, University of Miami

Playboy: You were an assistant for 22 years before you got the job at Miami. Did you ever think you weren't going to get your shot as a head coach?

Coker: I really felt it might not happen for me.

Playboy: What was your reaction when you got it?

Coker: It was nice, but it didn't take very long until it became, "Now we have to do something with the job." This is one of the top college programs in the country, and there are certain expectations.

Playboy: What was it like losing the championship?

Coker: It was almost a numb feeling, especially after what transpired. We were down, we came back, and we had a chance to win. We were on the field-- the fireworks went off, and we thought we had won.

Playboy: Did it gnaw at you during the winter?

Coker: I probably had a little more of a hangover effect from the loss than the players did. I don't use the phrase "Forget about it." I use the phrase "Move forward and put it behind us."

Playboy: What about the winning streak?

Coker: With the winning streak over, it's going to be easier for the team. A winning streak takes away from the focus on preparing for and winning a game.

Playboy: What's the most common question you get from players you're recruiting?

Coker: "Coach, do you get lots of free stuff at South Beach? Your guys don't pay for anything, do they?"

Playboy: What do you tell them?

Coker: Most of our guys haven't even been to South Beach. [laughs] They couldn't even find it.

Playboy's 2003 all America Team

Offense:#95 Note Kaeding, Placekicker, Iowa; #53 Nick Leckey, Lineman, Kansas State; #81 Kellen Winslow Jr., Tight End, Miami; #4 Roy Williams, Wide Receiver, Texas; #73 Shawn Andrews, Lineman, Arkansas; #78 Justin Smiley, Lineman, Alabama; #78 Robert Gallery, Lineman, Iowa; #1 Reggie Williams, Wide Receiver, Washington; #1 Mike Williams, Wide Receiver, USC; #25 Kevin Jones, Running Back, Virginia Tech; #9 Nick Browne, Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete, Placekicker, TCU; #19 Eli Manning, Quarterback, Mississippi. Not pictured: Michael Munoz, Lineman, Tennessee.

Defense: #11 Derrick Johnson, Linebacker, Texas; #11 Teddy Lehman, Linebacker, Oklahoma; #83 Jason Babin, Lineman, Western Michigan; #11 Karlos Dansby, Linebacker, Auburn; #93 Will Smith, Lineman, Ohio State; #24 Rod Davis, Linebacker, Southern Mississippi; #52 Brandon Kennedy, Lineman, North Texas; #7 Chris Gamble, Back, Ohio State; #20 Cody Scates, Punter, Texas A&M; #9 Stuart Schweigert, Back, Purdue; #3 Marlin Jackson, Back, Michigan; Kirk Ferentz, Coach of the Year, Iowa; #12 Derek Abney, Kick Returner, Kentucky. Not pictured: Sean Taylor, Back, Miami.

For more information on the Playboy All Americas, go to www.playboy.com.

Snap Decisions

Gary Barnett/Head Coach, Colorado

Playboy: What's your job description?

Barnett: You'd need three magazines to hold it all. Very little is about Xs and Os. It's about all the other things--organization, logistics, environment. Believe it or not, football is a real small part of it.

Playboy: Talk about the differences between Northwestern, where you used to coach, and Colorado.

Barnett: There's a higher level of expectation here. Most people in this state are from someplace else, so you're more of an entertainer. Northwestern has such loyal support; you lose a game, nobody would think the world was coming to an end. Here, you lose a game and it's close to the end of the world.

Playboy: What's been your biggest thrill at Colorado?

Barnett: The Big 12 championship game in 2001--coming from behind, winning it. We were playing at Texas Stadium in a really hostile environment.

Playboy: Talk about the rivalry with Nebraska.

Barnett: I sort of revived it. It was huge in the 1980s and early 1990s, then my predecessor Rick Neuheisel tried to downplay it and make it just another game. I think it frustrated the fans. I made it a big deal again. We've been able to win the last two, but we've got a lot of catching up to do.

Playboy: What's the one thing you try to sneak away for during the day?

Barnett: Three times a week I get on a StairMaster for 30 minutes. That's about it. It's good to be dull right now. The more dull you are, the more likely you are to keep your job.