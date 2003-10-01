Sex on Campus 2003

Extracurricular Activities

Some college traditions are more fun than others

Team Spirit: According to an unspoken rule, before students graduate from Union College in Schenectady, New York they must do three things: (1) run naked around the campus's Nott Memorial, (2) chug a beer at every frat house and (3) have sex on the football field's 50-yard line. "We see them out there going at it every day," says alum Oscar Suarez, whose Phi Delta Theta house overlooks the well-worn field. Savvy seniors advise against late-semester cramming. Says Dutchmen quarterback Ryan Perry, "At the end of the year, there is literally a line waiting to get on the 50-yard line so everyone can accomplish the task before graduation."

Getting Wet: Saying the swim team at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio is good is like saying the Hulk is kind of pumped. The men's and women's teams have won 43 combined national championships by hitting the pool at 5:30 A.M. and staying substance-free during the season. When another trophy is finally in hand, though, the student body lets loose with an end-of-season bacchanalia called Shock Your Mama. Booze is plentiful and clothing is not--at a recent bash, one coed improvised by wearing a Kenyon admissions view book. Says swimmer Russell Hunt, "Last year a guy in a priest costume was handing out condoms. My favorite, though, was the girl who covered herself in pink Saran Wrap."

Student Bodies: Yale students have a lot on their minds, but at least they don't have to worry about what to wear to off-campus "naked parties," where students strip down and get their drink on. Rumor has it first daughter Barbara Bush matriculated at one naked party and that a videotape exists...somewhere. Besides a possible first daughter cameo, what should first-timers expect? Excessive drinking to blot out unsolicited flashing. "That freckly-faced fire crotch from English class walking around flopping his package isn't something you want to remember in the morning," a student says.

Porn in the Dorm

Frat Row Scavenger Hunt 3 The gist: This "reality" porno features legit porn stars Calli Cox and Sunrise Adams storming Arizona State University and getting frat guys to take showers with them and pleasure them with sex toys. The scandal: When ASU administrators got wind of it, the neo-porn stars faced disciplinary action. Student senate executive vice president Brian Buck was given 100 hours of community service. "I've never been willing to apologize for the school's embarrassment on this issue," Buck says. "It's not my fault that this movie company showed up at my fraternity and made this movie."

The Staxxx The gist: In 2000, the underground student group Porn 'n Chicken (later immortalized in a Comedy Central movie of the same name) invited Yale students to audition--as individuals or as couples--to appear in the school's first full-length sex flick. Think hot sex amid rows of leather-bound books. The scandal: Though reports of hard-core fun in the library proved to be a hoax, a major stir occurred when a trailer for The StaXXX was attached to a Yale Film Society presentation of the Merchant--Ivory film The Golden Bowl--which, come to think of it, also sounds like a porn movie.

Dreamboy USA The gist: Harvard student Dylan Ryan plays Jack, a horny Harvard student traveling through Europe. The scandal: At the time of this writing, the film had not been released in the U.S., though Harvard's campus paper has written about it. Ryan is experiencing "positive intrigue" from students. "The undergraduate psychology is whatever makes you happy, whatever keeps you safe, whatever you want to do for yourself," he says.

Keep on Truckin'

Harvard men have horny coeds delivered to their doors

It's one A.M. in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and the girls are nose deep in books. What's a guy to do? Await the arrival of the Fuck Truck, a Wellesley-sponsored van (actually called the Senate Bus) that shuttles between the all-female college and Cambridge, where, as a Harvard satire magazine states, girls await "with open arms, legs and condoms to give and receive sweet, loving fucks." Jon Jackson, a Delta Upsilon member and an MIT student, can attest to that: "Our frat is five doors down from one of the Fuck Truck stops," he says. "Every time it pulls up, 50 girls head straight to our door. I've hooked up with three truck girls." Luckily for the lustful, the weekday bus stops running when parties are just getting started, so Wellesley gals face two choices: shell out for a long taxi ride or spend the night. "Wellesley is known for outspoken women," says student Valery Federici. "One night I went up to a guy and said, 'I'm leaving in 15 minutes.' We went to his room and did everything you can in 15 minutes." Do guys ever hop on? "No way," Jackson says. "If a guy's riding the truck, it means he didn't have the balls to make her come to him."

Live Nude Homework!

Only at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas could a student cram for a midterm by getting a lap dance. The popular course, titled Sex, Dance and Entertainment, is "based on the interaction of sex and dance over the past century," says Garold Gardner, an associate professor of dance at UNLV. "I warn students that they're going to be seeing full-frontal nudity, videos of breast augmentation and liposuction, even ejaculation contests with waiters at the original Studio 54." Well, all righty then. Guest speakers include drag queens from the show An Evening at La Cage. For fieldwork, students visit the Chippendales-style revue The Thunder From Down Under. "When they're not taking notes, the female students go wild, and by the end of the show the guys in the class are asking us for jobs," says dancer Marty Amiott. What about extra credit? "I had one enterprising girl who did a video report on out-call dancers on our campus," Gardner says. "I may start a class on it."

Where the Girls Are

What's Your Major?Her Field of Study Says Volumes about What She's Like in Bed